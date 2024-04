Pitt women’s volleyball competed against Penn State on Sunday afternoon in the Fitzgerald Field House. Despite a slow first set, the Panthers were able to edge out Penn State in the remaining three sets. Pitt was able to dial in despite the tenacity of the Nittany Lion’s defense. Sets three and four ended 28-26 and 26-24, respectively.

Gallery • 8 Photos Nate Yonamine | Assistant Visual Editor First-year middle blocker Ryla Jones (9) celebrates during the women’s volleyball game against Penn State on Sunday afternoon in the Fitzgerald Field House.