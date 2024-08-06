: Best weird, wonderful hidden gems outside of Oakland

As you settle into life at Pitt, you’ll probably hear about and want to try all the great things Oakland has to offer. From digging into a thick, cheesy slice from Pizza Romano to exploring the ivy-laden nooks and crannies of Schenley Park, there’s a lot to do in Oakland during your first few weeks at Pitt.

But Oakland can get old very quickly. Plus, there’s a whole city outside of Oakland that is begging you to explore it. Sometimes, you just need to get out of Oakland, and here are the best hidden-gem places to visit when you do.

Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

From the Thunderbird Cafe to Stage AE, Pittsburgh has dozens of locations, both small and large, to watch live bands play their hearts out. While these are great venues that I recommend, my favorite spot is the Funhouse at Mr. Smalls in Millvale.

Located in a repurposed 18th-century Catholic church, Mr. Smalls offers a listening experience that stands out from most other venues in the city. You won’t find big-name performers at Mr. Smalls — most artists on their lineups don’t even play mainstream music. Want to hear heavy death metal one night and ethereal soft rock the next? If so, then Mr. Smalls is your place to go.

The schedule at Mr. Smalls is somewhat sporadic, but it usually hosts shows every few days or so. Millvale is right across the Allegheny River from Oakland, making it an easy trip via bus or Uber.

Bicycle Heaven

Looking for quirky, strange and sometimes scary spots around Pittsburgh? Then Bicycle Heaven is the place for you. You don’t need to be a bike fan to enjoy the weirdness contained inside this concrete warehouse on the North Side. Bicycle Heaven is a free museum featuring nearly 6,000 vintage bicycles and some trippy twists and turns that will leave you questioning your senses.

Bicycle Heaven’s weirdness is best exemplified by one of its most photographed spots. Located between the thousands of rows of bicycles is a room illuminated by black light that features hundreds of neon bike parts. It looks like something you’d find at other iconically odd North Side locations, such as Randyland or the Mattress Factory.

For the two-wheeled aficionados out there, Bicycle Heaven also does repairs and has a wide-variety of regular bikes for sale.

Bicycle Heaven is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kniess’ Miniature Golf

Forget leaving Oakland — sometimes you just need a break from Pittsburgh entirely. Kniess’ Miniature Golf is perfect for such occasions. Situated in Ross Park, a nearby suburb of the Steel City, Kniess’ is close enough to get to via Uber and public transport but far enough to give you a breather from the high-strung realities of city and college life.

From the road, Kniess’ looks like a cliche, tacky mini golf course. But magic awaits those who venture past the Jaws-inspired shark display that greets visitors at the entrance. For an incredibly affordable price, Kniess’ offers two eighteen-hole miniature golf courses, which are both filled with dynamic effects and creative designs. Every hole at Kniess is different, making for a challenging yet fun play-through.

My personal favorite feature of Kniess’ is the two small creeks, which wind their way around both courses. There’s something so wholesome about playing a round of miniature putt-putt while the gentle flow of water brushes against the bank beside you.

One thing to note about Kniess’ is that it is a cash-only venue. There is a Sheetz with an ATM next door, but you have to walk beside a major road to get there.

Kniess’ is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the summer months. Its hours change during the fall months, according to its Instagram.

Pasha

If there’s one thing that Pittsburgh has an abundance of, it’s great restaurants. Before coming to Pittsburgh, I was an ardent picky eater, meeting my nutritional needs through a diet of cheese quesadillas and plain McDonald’s hamburgers. But the food scene in Pittsburgh is so great that I eventually came out of my culinary shell and have become a bit of a foodie — even though I still eat plain McDonald’s hamburgers.

One key restaurant in my food transformation is Pasha in Shadyside, which is still one of my favorite spots in Pittsburgh. Pasha specializes in Turkish cuisine at reasonable prices. Its appetizers are where it shines, featuring some of the best falafel and borek I’ve ever eaten.

But my favorite thing about Pasha is its vibe. Located just off the busy Walnut Street in Shadyside, Pasha is a much quieter, quaint restaurant than many around it. It’s a great place to relax and enjoy some great food while escaping Oakland.