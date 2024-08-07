New+student+guide+to+Pittsburgh+professional+sporting+events

Pittsburgh has no shortage of exciting sporting events. Whether it’s cheering on the Steelers, the Pirates or the Penguins, getting decked out in black and gold is one of the best parts of being a Pitt student.

While navigating the city outside of Oakland may seem intimidating for a new student, this guide will help clear any confusion and encourage new students to experience the sporting events Pittsburgh has to offer.

Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers, the six-time Super Bowl winners of the National Football League, are a beloved part of the city. The team plays at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore. If this name sounds familiar to you, it’s because the Steelers and the Panthers share a football field. Many students and Pittsburgh residents alike still refer to Acrisure Stadium by its former name, Heinz Field, which can confuse new students.

The Steelers’ fight song and slogan is “Here We Go Steelers.” It’s also common for fans to carry a Terrible Towel with them to games.

Tickets are typically fairly expensive to see the Steelers play, but luckily, there are Student Rush tickets available for Steelers games. These are discounted tickets available to Pitt students.

If you do get the opportunity to watch the Steelers play, you can take the bus and the light rail to get there.

You can use your Panther Card to take the bus anywhere fare-free. Simply tap it at the front of the bus when you get on. At Steel Plaza, you can get on the light rail fare-free as well. Get off at Allegheny Station, which lets you off directly in front of Acrisure Stadium.

Pirates

Seeing the Pittsburgh Pirates play at PNC Park is a very popular activity among Pitt students.

The view of downtown Pittsburgh, the Roberto Clemente Bridge and the Allegheny River all contribute to PNC Park’s first-place finish on USA Today’s ranking of the best Major League Baseball stadiums. Its various promotions and giveaways are also an appealing part of seeing the Pirates.

A hugely popular promotion among Pitt students is Dollar Dog Nights. Fans can get $1 hot dogs at concession stands on these nights, which usually fall on Wednesday night home games. During the fall semester, Dollar Dog Night is on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6:40 pm. There is an online student discount of up to 40% off 2024 home games.

You don’t have to like baseball — or even truly understand the game — to enjoy Pirates games. Don’t miss the Pierogi race at the end of the fifth inning. This is a super popular part of the Pirates’ in-game entertainment.

The Pirates’ slogans are “Raise the Jolly Roger” and “Let’s Go Bucs”.

To see the Pirates on the North Shore, you can take the bus to Liberty Avenue and Fifth Avenue or Liberty Avenue and 6th Street, then walk over the Roberto Clemente Bridge on its pedestrian walkway. Walking over the bridge also makes for a great photo opportunity.

Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins games are also extremely popular among Pitt students. They are a five-time Stanley Cup-winning NHL team.

There are Student Rush tickets available for Penguins games as well, so Pitt students can enjoy the perk of snagging cheaper seats!

A popular chant you will hear at Penguins games is “Let’s Go Pens”, and the mascot is Iceburgh.

The Penguins play at PPG Paints Arena, located downtown. It’s the easiest of the teams to get to, with only a bus ride needed. You can get off at Fifth Avenue and Washington Place.

Riverhounds

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club, or simply The Hounds, play at Highmark Stadium located on the South Shore.

The Hounds have made the USL Championship playoffs each year since 2018 and claimed the 2023 USL Championship Players’ Shield, which is awarded to the team with the best regular-season record.

To see them play, you can take the bus to Steel Plaza, then take the light rail to Station Square.

Overall, Pittsburgh has no shortage of popular sporting events. As a new student, these may seem daunting, but you will find that they have some of the most dedicated fans with the most exciting atmospheres.

Even if you’re not a die-hard sports fan, dressing up in black and gold and getting to cheer on a team is such a worthwhile experience.





