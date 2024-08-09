Leave the drum set at home: What not to bring for your dorm

Congrats! You’ve completed the hard parts of your college decision. You’ve already toiled over the Common App, thrown that uncomfortable polyester cap in the air and most importantly, decided to Hail to Pitt forever.

As you get ready to move on from high school, your newest challenge is what you’re supposed to move with. Do I bring a plastic shower caddy or a fabric one? How many pairs of shoes do I need? Should I get a hamper with a strap, on wheels, handles or all of the above?

These are all questions I seriously had to ask myself while I got prepped for my big move from Minnesota to Pennsylvania. There are a plethora of products out there and enough “Dorm Essentials” lists to fill the Library of Alexandria. So I bought it all — swiped my card before the ink could dry on the paychecks from my summer job. However, by the time midterms rolled around, I realized I had wasted my money and space. Who knew I was never going to use those throw pillows? So, as a girl with no Amazon storefront or TikTok shop promotions to push upon you, here is a definitive guide for what and what not to bring to your dorm.

DO NOT: Bring anything you haven’t used in the past week

If I could plaster this tip on your housing deposit, I would. Yes, college is a whole new territory, but if you don’t iron your clothes at home — you will never iron them at school. While some things may change, as you get more comfortable, the daily routine you have at school will mirror the one you have always had at home. Your dorm is anything but spacious, and cluttering it with stuff you will never use will make an already tricky situation much harder to navigate.

DO: Bring those shower shoes

It would be morally bankrupt and journalistically disingenuous if I failed to mention shower shoes. They are even more important than you think. Those showers have seen things no object should witness, and your feet are the last thing you want to absorb those horrors.

DO NOT: Bring your whole wardrobe with you

If you saw the five suitcases comprised of solely clothes and shoes my mother and I lugged off that plane, you would think I was never going back home. When I flew home for Thanksgiving, I had to haul three of those suitcases through the airport alone.

Leaving some of your clothes at home will make coming back for breaks much easier and laundry less of an impossible chore. Most dorms come with a dresser and a small wardrobe, which is not a lot of space to squeeze everything, including your ninth-grade homecoming T-shirt, into. You will receive more than enough free tees here.

DO: Bring cleaning supplies

I had a wonderful study abroad experience my freshman year — living in Sutherland — but that meant I had to clean my bathroom. Even if you have communal bathrooms, your room will collect dust, drinks will be spilled and crumbs will tumble to the floor. A vacuum, Windex and disinfectant wipes are your new big three.

DO NOT: Forget an umbrella

There are only three things that are guaranteed in this life — death, taxes and at least twenty inches of rain every semester. You don’t need anything that rivals Mary Poppins — a small and durable umbrella that will fit in your backpack for any surprise showers is perfect.

DO: Invest in a mattress topper

I’ve never been too particular about how I slept until I laid on the dark blue rock I was supposed to call a bed. As I rested my head slowly — not too hard, I didn’t want a concussion — the idea of coming home after a difficult day of classes to sleep on a material harder than the floor made me incredibly thankful for my mattress topper. The thicker the better, but anything will work. Also, look into bedding clips to keep your sheets and topper in place.

DO NOT: Bring appliances, other than a fridge and microwave

Leave that Keurig at the store. Leave that printer in the Amazon cart. What time of day are you going to use that blender? Air fryers are banned anyway. You will never use any of them. There are far too many coffee shops and printers on campus to occupy precious space in your room.

DO: Coordinate with your roommate

Time for your very first bonding experience. If you decide to live with someone else, the awkward stares and quiet contemplation that come when you have two vacuums, two speakers and no plates are easily avoidable if you talk to each other about what you want to contribute to your space.

DO NOT: Leave your walls blank

This was the best part about moving in. I spent hours on Pinterest curating the perfect set of posters for my wall. The walls of your dorm room may be reminiscent of a prison cell, but that does not mean you have to look at them. The poster sale during orientation week, Pinterest, Etsy and TikTok are great places to find some inspiration and get some beautiful prints for your room.

In my freshman year dorm, I printed out a bunch of film stills in different colors and created a rainbow across my wall. Not only was it so much better than looking at the cream-colored brick, it was a great conversation starter for anyone who came into my room. Even if you don’t want to do posters, bring some pictures of friends, family or anything that reminds you of the good times at home.

DO: Bring something, no matter how impractical, that makes you happy

My mother was baffled when she saw me loading my record player and record collection into a box. Did it take up, what some may label as unnecessary, space? Yes. However, on those days when I wanted to fly back to Minnesota and erase chemistry from my brain, being able to hear my music on vinyl helped me relax. Everyone has that object for them, and I think it’s worth the hassle to bring it. Unless it’s a drum set. For everyone’s sake, leave that at home.