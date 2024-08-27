Pitt students share favorite spots and snacks for a game day tailgate

There are many aspects of the college football season that Pitt students look forward to — dressing up in royal blue and gold, the view of Pittsburgh from Acrisure Stadium, the victory lights that illuminate Cathy and even Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” in the fourth quarter. But one of the best aspects of game day happens just outside the stadium — the tailgates.

Tailgating is a great experience for students who truly want to delve into the spirit of a game day at Pitt. There are several different parking lots students can choose from for the ultimate tailgating experience — from the red lots next to the Pirates stadium to the gold lots just outside of Acrisure. However, the most crucial part of any Pitt tailgate is the tailgate food.

There are several ways Pitt students take to serving hungry tailgaters on game day. There are potlucks in some lots or free pizza for students in Clark Lot. But a staple for the majority of students who host a tailgate is a compact grill that’s easy to transport to the stadium.

Andi Mikula is a sophomore at Pitt but has been tailgating for Pitt games for much longer than her time here as a student. She started her life as a die-hard Pitt fan, and her first tailgate attendance came when she was just a week old. As a Pitt tailgating veteran, Mikula knows the finest dining a Panther tailgate has to offer.

“Buffalo chicken dip,” Mikula said. “[It’s] the best tailgate food … It’s something I want at every tailgate, but it’s more of a big game specialty.”

Mikula and her family park in Green Lot 22 and enjoy a plethora of football appetizers for each game. Although the lot is a bit of a walk from Gate C, the student gate, its location next to a convenience store for any last-minute supplies makes it a prime location.

Richie Donato is a senior at Pitt and an avid Gold Lot tailgater and knows the best spots to park to set himself up for a perfect gameday.

“The best lot is Gold 1B, specifically under the overpass. You don’t get rained on if it rains.” Donato said. “From time to time we’ll set up a grill.”

The chaos of finding a parking spot can prove stressful and exhausting, especially for noon games when students wake up early to get to the stadium hours before kickoff. Therefore, tailgate food is essential to keep students fueled for the long day, but it doesn’t have to be overpriced and complicated. Donato’s favorite tailgate snack is a classic — burgers. Donato believes they are easy, delicious and affordable for students.

If students are looking to tailgate closer to the stadium, then the red lots are a perfect place to park. Select games offer free pizza, music and games for students to play hours before kickoff in the Clark Lot.

Chidubem Ifeanyi is a junior Physics and Quantum Computing major who frequently visits Clark Lot. When he’s not enjoying the free Papa John’s pizza, he and his friends indulge in either sliders or classic grilled sausages on a charcoal grill.

“My favorite tailgate lot has to be Clark,” Ifeanyi said. “It’s a good opportunity to meet and talk to new people and hang out with friends of course… [also] because it’s so close to our gate.”

Football tailgates officially start this Saturday with the season opener against Kent State. The matchup starts at noon and parking lots open at 7 a.m. The early kickoff won’t stop students from enjoying their first tailgate of the season. Parking lots might appear full early Saturday morning with students eager to indulge themselves in one of the best parts of Pitt gamedays.