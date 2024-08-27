Meet the Editors: Visuals

Meet your visual editors! We provide photos, illustrations and the cover for The Pitt News. Our talented staff provides visuals for every article posted to The Pitt News, from presidential rallies to football games to new restaurants we cover everything important to the Pitt community.

Alex Jurkuta, Visuals Editor

Hi! My name is Alex Jurkuta. I am a sophomore communications major and this is my second year with The Pitt News. I really enjoy covering sports and events across campus. One of my favorite things about The Pitt News is the opportunity to cover events across both the city and the state. This year, I am excited to continue The Pitt News’ legacy of high-quality student journalism.

Carrington Bryan, Visuals Editor

Hi! I’m Carrington Bryan, a sophomore at Pitt. I’m a studio arts major and architecture minor. I love to draw, paint, sew, design garments — I love to do it all! One of my favorite things about the Pitt News is the opportunity to bring life to writing pieces and newspaper covers with vibrant illustrations. This year, expect to see a lot more of our fabulous illustrators and photographers and their work!