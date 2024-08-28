Column | What to make of Pitt football quarterback situation

The date Nov. 24, 2017, may ring a bell for some Pitt football fans. After a mediocre 4-7 campaign in 2017, Pitt entered its final game staring up at Goliath, as No. 2 Miami looked to cement itself in the College Football Playoff by pummeling the Panthers in their own stadium.

But then first-year quarterback Kenny Pickett walked onto the field. In his first start in the blue and gold, Pickett led the Panthers to an emphatic 24-14 win over Miami, ruining the Hurricanes’ perfect season and playoff hopes in the process. Pickett then led the Panthers for four more seasons, culminating in the 2021 ACC Championship.

The college football landscape has changed drastically since that chilly day in 2017. Pitt is well accustomed to the volatile nature of roster changes, specifically at quarterback. Since Pickett left for the NFL three seasons ago, the Panthers have seen five different signal callers take starting snaps.

The quarterback situation for the Panthers hit a new level of inconsistency this week. The Panthers, who are set to play their season opener on Saturday against Kent State, have yet to choose a true starting quarterback. Head coach Pat Narduzzi said at a press conference on Monday that redshirt junior Nate Yarnell and redshirt first-year Eli Holstein will both take starting snaps at quarterback against the Golden Flashes.

To put it bluntly, this move is downright head-scratching. For starters, the two starting quarterback system has an iffy track record at best. Sure, some teams can perform decently with an “or” on their depth chart. In 1999, Michigan won its first five games while utilizing both Drew Henson and Tom Brady at the starting job.

But Michigan lost its next two games and eventually gave Brady the full starting role. The future six-time Super Bowl champion led the Wolverines to five straight wins and the team finished the season at No. 5 in the AP Poll. Most people now look back at that example of the two-quarterback system and laugh at Michigan’s idiocy for using it.

So if Pitt should not adopt the two-quarterback system, then who should get the starting gig? That’s a tough one. Yarnell seems like the obvious choice. The 6-foot-6 junior has shown flashes of a solid quarterback in his three career starts against Western Michigan in 2022 and Boston College and Duke in 2023. Against Boston College, Yarnell showcased his accuracy and composure by going 11 for 19 and leading the Panthers to the win.

But Holstein also makes a serious case to earn the starting job as well. Holstein previously played at Alabama, where he learned under legendary head coach Nick Saban for a year. While Holstein never took a snap for the Crimson Tide, that exposure to a winning program surely made him a better player. Holstein was also a four-star high school recruit prior to attending Alabama, according to 24/7 Sports. With four years of eligibility remaining, Holstein probably has the edge over Yarnell in terms of raw potential.

In my opinion, it makes more sense to give the starting job to Yarnell, depending on both quarterbacks’ performances in week one. Yarnell is the more experienced player, and with Narduzzi edging closer to the hot seat, he will want to rely on someone he knows can get the job done.

But that doesn’t leave Holstein out of a job just yet. If Yarnell can’t fit in with offensive coordinator Kade Bell’s new-look offense this year, then Holstein should immediately get a chance, no questions asked. I don’t think it’s crazy to say that Pitt should not wait several games to replace the starting quarterback like it did last year.

Pitt fans will get a chance to see the Pitt football quarterback situation for themselves on Saturday, as the Panthers face off against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon and coverage will air on ESPNU.