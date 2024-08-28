Comparing Pitt sports teams to food

Have you ever looked up with two minutes left in the fourth quarter of a do-or-die Pitt football game and wondered, “Would this team be a meat or a carb?” If so, you’re not alone. In times of stress or fun, we often find our minds wandering into hypotheticals — like what food each Pitt Athletics team would be.

Staff writer James Carter shares his hot takes on what food he thinks best embodies the teams the Pitt community cheers for. Some Pitt teams require a lot of thinking, but some comparisons speak for themselves. Regardless, the decisions leave food for thought.

Football = Pizza

Football and pizza are both staples in American culture and cuisine. Pizza is a common tailgate and game food amongst fans, easily accessible and known to everyone.

As it pertains to Pitt football, the comparison comes down to the reliability of Pitt football. Since the turn of the century, Pitt has only finished below .500 four times. While Pitt is rarely amongst the nation’s elite, fans can rely on the Panthers to produce a winning season. Pizza is similarly as reliable and ubiquitous as football. You know what to expect when you order a slice, in the same way that you more or less know how the upcoming football season will pan out.

Volleyball = Filet Mingon

In accordance with Pitt volleyball’s ascension to the elite in college volleyball, it is only fitting that they are associated with the food of the elite. Filet Mignon is a rare commodity, meaning eating the dish is a rare opportunity. This mirrors perfectly with Pitt volleyball’s championship status which has become top billing in Oakland. The Panthers are yet to reach definitive No. 1 status, but you can easily find them in the VIP section of volleyball discussion.

Men’s Basketball = Hot Wings

In recent years, Pitt basketball has returned to relevancy with its performance. The Panthers have done so with a flashy offense and heat from three-point land. Hot Wings similarly give off a ton of flash, heat and excitement to a party or bar.

Zach Austin is especially notable for his exciting dunks and above-the-rim play, much like how you would “dunk” chicken wings into dipping sauces.

Men’s and Women’s soccer = Bratwurst

Kicking in a little European flair, Pitt soccer has had success in recent years, with the men’s team reaching the national semifinals in 2022 and the women’s team reaching the Elite Eight last season. Now both teams are looking ready to compete for even more tournament success.

Soccer and bratwurst share wide popularity amongst soccer fans and society. The savory taste of a good brat will leave satisfaction nearly every time and is still somewhat underrated, much like soccer in the Pitt community.

Wresting = Ribeye

Similar to volleyball, Pitt wrestling has cemented itself as one of the best wrestling programs in the country, especially with Nino Bonaccorsi winning a National Championship in 2023. While ribeye isn’t at the same status as Filet Mignon, ribeye steaks can still fetch a pretty penny at your local steakhouse or supermarket. Plus, a little more beef than filet mignon is perfect for maintaining great wrestling shape for current or aspiring Pitt wrestlers.

Track & Field and Cross Country = Energy Bar

Whether preparing for a race or looking to complete that last mile, an energy bar is a solid and often overlooked food option. Pitt’s track & field and cross country programs share this distinction while working as a good fit for their sport. These programs aren’t “worldbeaters” by any means, but there is a good amount of talent on these teams that should not get overlooked.

Baseball and Softball = Hot Dogs

A ballpark cornerstone, hot dogs are synonymous with America’s pastime. Although a little basic and uninteresting, when ingredients are added, hot dogs are a delicious game-time meal. Pitt baseball and softball haven’t played the best in recent years, but with a few additions and the right things going their way, both teams have the potential to make some noise in the ACC.