Rodney Hammond Jr. declared ineligible for 2024 season

Pitt football senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr. has been declared ineligible to play in the 2024 season, according to a press release from the program on Friday. Hammond will remain apart of the team and can practice, but will not appear in any of the Panthers’ games this year.

It is currently unclear why Hammond is ineligible.

Hammond began his career as a Panther in 2021 as a backup to Israel Abanikanda. The then first-year rushed for 504 yards and five touchdowns in his debut season, which ended in an ACC Championship and Peach Bowl appearance.

Hammond took the reigns as Pitt’s starting running back last season after Abanikanda left for the NFL. He rushed for 547 yards and four touchdowns during Pitt’s 3-9 campaign.

Junior Desmond Reid will likely take the starting job following the announcement. Reid transferred to Pitt this offseason from Western Carolina, where he earned FCS All-America honors in 2023.