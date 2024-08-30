Attack reported at Cathedral of Learning

At least two individuals were reportedly attacked at the Cathedral of Learning, according to Pittsburgh Scanner, which is not affiliated with the Pittsburgh Police Department, on X. Pittsburgh Scanner also reported that a suspect was detained following the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday.

The 911 dispatch line confirmed that there was a call and a response at the Cathedral of Learning around 6 p.m. although it did not confirm the nature of the incident.

Both of the victims were allegedly Pitt students, while the suspect does not appear to have an affiliation with the University.

The University has yet to send an ENS alert, as of 8:45 p.m. University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer explained why an ENS alert was not issued.

“Following the incident near the Cathedral of Learning earlier this evening, Pitt Police were able to immediately arrest the actor,” Stonesifer said. “Understandably, some have asked why no Emergency Notification System (ENS) alert was sent. As there was an immediate arrest and no ongoing threat to the public, no ENS message was sent. Pitt Police have provided a situational update on safety.pitt.edu/alerts, and will share updates there as we are able.”

The motives behind the incident are unknown and the incident is still under investigation.

The attack comes less than an hour after Pittsburgh Scanner reported that a man called 911 for a gunshot wound at Carnegie Museum on Forbes Ave. The man reportedly had a gunshot wound in the upper thigh. Pitt Police do not believe the two incidents are connected, according to a statement on X.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed via X that someone was treated by EMS for a gunshot wound at Carnegie Museum around 5 p.m. today. The individual was treated and is reportedly in stable condition.

In a statement posted to X at around 8 p.m., Pitt Police confirmed that an individual was arrested in response to “an incident near the Cathedral of Learning.”

“There is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public stemming from this incident, nor any connection to the earlier incident at the Carnegie Museums,” the statement read.

This is a developing story. The Pitt News will update once more information is available.