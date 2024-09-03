Pitt soccer finds success on weekend road trips

Pitt soccer hit the road this past weekend — with overall success. The women’s team dominated in California while the men’s team had a middling week on a tour of the keystone state.

Pitt women’s soccer (4-1-1, 0-0 ACC) secured two decisive victories on the west coast. The Panthers began the trip on Thursday defeating Loyola Marymount (2-2, 0-0 WCC) 3-0 in Los Angeles, California, then claimed a 2-0 shutout against California State Fullerton (2-2, 0-0 BWC).

Meanwhile, No. 3 Pitt men’s soccer (3-1, 0-0 ACC) took on two in-state opponents — Penn State (1-2, 0-0 B10) and Penn (1-0, 0-0 IVY). The Panthers began the weekend on a high note, besting the rival Nittany Lions 2-1 in State College. But on Sunday afternoon the team dropped their first contest of the season after Penn upset the Panthers 1-0.

Loyola Marymount

Pitt women’s soccer dominated the Lions 3-0 on Thursday evening. Despite controlling possession and outshooting Loyola Marymount, the Panthers entered halftime drawn at 0-0. Pitt’s relentless attack eventually succeeded as first-year midfielder Rylee Keeley opened the scoring in the 63rd minute with her first career goal as a Panther.

The Panthers found the back of the net twice more in the last 30 minutes, with goals from senior forward Samiah Phiri and first-year defender Emily Graeca netting her first collegiate goal. Pittsburgh native and senior Sarah Schupansky assisted twice on both goals adding to her team-leading five assists on the season.

The Panthers’ defense impressed equally, as only three Loyola Marymount shots reached the net.

California State Fullerton

Pitt women’s soccer extended its winning streak to three games with a 2-0 victory over California State Fullerton. The Panthers’ offensive pressure continued against the Titans, as the team outshot the opposition 19-8. Ten of Pitt’s 19 shots were on goal, as opposed to only three of the Titans’, making it easy for junior goalkeeper Ellie Breech to earn her third shutout of the young season.

Senior midfielder Keera Melenhorst’s first goal of the season gave the Panthers the game-winning goal. Pitt then broke through a second time with Phiri’s third goal of the season. Phiri’s 61st-minute goal tied her for the team lead in goal-scoring with Schupansky. Although Schupansky failed to find the back of the net, she led all players with six shots and four on goal.

Penn State

Pitt men’s soccer defeated rival Penn State 2-1 in dramatic fashion Friday night. The Panthers dominated the first half, outshooting the Nittany Lions 6-1, but found themselves trailing at the half as Penn State’s lone shot found the back of the net.

The Panthers continued the attack into the second half, searching for the right goalscoring opportunity. Pitt found its chance with a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Senior midfielder Guilherme Feitosa delivered under pressure, evening the score at one apiece.

Five minutes later, junior defender Casper Svendby scored his first goal since transferring from Dayton to give Pitt a 2-1 lead. The Panthers’ defense, led by junior goalkeeper Cabral Carter, shut the door on the Nittany Lions to finish the game as Pitt hung on for the win.

Penn

Penn upset the No. 3 Panthers 1-0 on Sunday afternoon. The loss to the Ivy League opponent marked Pitt’s first of the year.

Despite the Panthers’ best efforts, they struggled to finish any scoring opportunities. Only two of Pitt’s ten shots reached the goal. Penn, however, had eight of its ten shots on goal.

Additionally, Pitt earned 13 corners compared to Penn’s four. Penn junior forward Jack Wagoner’s goal in the 40th minute was the lone and deciding goal. The Quakers’ defense dominated the Panthers, opening their season with an impressive win.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jack Moxom kept Pitt close with seven saves, but it wasn’t enough to stop the upset-hopeful Quakers.

Pitt women’s soccer returns home this Thursday at 7 p.m. against Dartmouth. Pitt men’s soccer begins ACC play at SMU at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.