Student Government Board addresses campus violence, introduces candidates for vacant position

Pitt Student Government Board discussed campus violence and introduced candidates for vacant positions during its meeting on Tuesday at Nordy’s Place.

President Sarah Mayer opened the meeting by addressing the recent acts of violence on campus.

“I want to be clear — acts of violence, and antisemitism will never be tolerated on our campus or in our community,” Mayer said. “I’m confident that the Pitt community will continue in the spirit to foster an environment built upon love and inclusivity. ”

Mayer explained that SGB has taken steps to improve student safety on campus.

“SGB is in continuous dialogue with several student leaders and administration to ensure students are feeling safe and respected on campus,” Meyer said. “Please reach out for help if needed. I know this is an extremely challenging time.”

Board member Maddie McCann-Colvard announced the extension of First Year Council applications, a program that develops leadership skills of first-year students.

“Our applications for First Year Council are open and they will be open until this Sunday,” McCann-Colvard said. “If you know anyone who’s interested, please reach out to any of us.”

Chief of Staff Jaydep Halder added that first-year students are also invited to apply for open positions on the Allocations Committee.

“We’re looking for first-year students to fill our two open slots on the allocations committee,” Halder said. “If you’re interested in helping administer our large pool for student funds, it’s an amazing opportunity, and applications are extended to this Sunday.”

The meeting transitioned into a “meet the candidates” event, hosted by board member Katie Emmert, to introduce the candidates for the vacant board position. Candidates included Andrew Elliott, Catherine DeForest, Haiwei Hu, Nasrin Nahnooch, Konstantinos Papazekos and Shanthi Bhaskar.

Emmert opened up the questions by asking candidates about the experiences they have that would help them as a board member.

Nasrin Nahnooch, a junior law, criminal justice and society and sociology major, explained how her experience as a resident assistant with Pitt Res Life has prepared her to be a board member.

“I’ve worked with freshmen to upperclassmen, and both were very different experiences,” Nahnooch said. “As an RA, you’re a listener. You’re that front-facing person representing the university.”

Another candidate, Catherine DeForest, a sophomore biology major, referenced her experience on a diversity, equity and inclusion board at her high school.

“I was that kid who basically did everything in high school,” DeForest said. “I have a lot of experience being an advocate for students at my school and connecting them to administrators.”

Emmert also asked the candidates about the issues they are passionate about and initiatives they’d like to work on if they got the spot.

Nahnooch expressed her concerns abouy housing availability and housing resources for on-campus students.

“I want to work with upperclassmen to find resources for students who want to stay in the dorms after junior year,” Nahnooch said. “A lot of students feel like they won’t be able to find housing after their second year.”

Konstantinos Papazekos, a senior architecture major, said that he is passionate about lessening the workload for students.

“It’s really important to do advocacy work for Pitt students and for the community at large,” Popazaekos said. “Professors have to understand that we can’t do six hours of work every night for all of our classes.”

Emmert opened the floor for closing remarks from the candidates.

“I think me getting on the board would really help students of color. I’ve been speaking to so many people about the lack of diversity in student organizations,” Nahnooch said. “We need to be representing first-generation college students.”

“I really hope that whoever wins will continue to push our priorities for the Pittsburgh community and our community at Pitt,” said Andrew Elliot, a junior biochemistry major and other candidate.

Allocations:

Salsa club requested $4,400 to host weekly salsa lessons. The board amended and approved this request to $4,000.

Women’s Ice Hockey Club requested $27,875 for a hockey rink rental fee. The board amended and approved this request to $12,500.

Pitt Rowing Club requested $27,122 for transportation costs. The board amended and approved this request to $12,500.

Musical Theatre Club requested $3,023.68 for scripts and licensing fees. The board approved this request in full.

Chinese American Student Association requested $10,220.47 for an event. The board amended and approved this request to $9,948.97.

Black Action Society requested $8,750 for a block party. The board amended and approved this request to $6,350.

Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers requested $3,047.30 for transportation to a convention. The board amended and approved this request, but postponed releasing the revised amount until further documentation is provided.