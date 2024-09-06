In an early test for Holstein and the new-look Panthers, Pitt travels to Cincinnati for the “River City Rivalry”

After a strong opening to the season, the Panthers will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats in another edition of the “River City Rivalry.” Last year, the Bearcats marched into Pittsburgh and defeated the Panthers 27-21 in a series renewal following an 11-year hiatus after the Panthers departed from the Big East.

The Panthers and Bearcats both convincingly won their season openers, albeit against lower-level competition — and both still have some questions about their teams, which this contest will hopefully address. Redshirt first-year quarterback Eli Holstein and the new-look Panthers aim to prove their legitimacy in a crucial showdown in the Queen City.

Eli Holstein’s first big test

Alabama transfer Eli Holstein was thrust into the starting quarterback role shortly before the Kent State game, and he rose to the occasion with a 333 yard, 3 touchdown performance — the most by a Pitt quarterback since Kenny Pickett against Virginia in 2021, and the most by a Pitt first- year or redshirt since Alex Van Pelt against Texas A&M in 1989.

However, that came against a Kent State squad that finished 2023 with a 1-11 record, and the Bearcats are no Kent State. Still, Cincinnati surrendered 222 yards to FCS-level Towson in their season opener, meaning there are some holes in the secondary for Holstein and the Pitt passing attack to pick on.

Once the final whistle blows on Saturday, Panther fans should have a clearer view of what Holstein brings to the table for the 2024 season and beyond.

Panthers have fast RB in Desmond Reid

Much like Eli Holstein, Desmond Reid was suddenly given RB1 duties after senior running back Rodney Hammond was declared ineligible the afternoon before the start of the season. While it was speculated that Reid would take at least half of the carries with Hammond, the latter has forced his hand.

Reid did not blink whatsoever and wasted no time showing off his skill set, first on special teams with a 78-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter and later in the game when he showed off his explosive abilities on offense with a 47-yard dash to the endzone. By the time he was pulled in the 4th quarter, Reid had amassed 234 all-purpose yards from rushing, receiving and returning duties.

It’s clear from watching Reid’s tape that Kade Bell’s offense is tailor-made for someone with his skill set. The fast pace and spread offense is meant to give Reid space in the open field to utilize his speed and agility to flummox defenders.

In their contest against Towson, the Bearcats’ defense surrendered 194 yards on 37 carries, good for about 5 yards per carry. Not awful by any means, but against an FCS offense it is far from ideal. Cincinnati’s subpar run defense means that Pitt can expect a lot from Reid, along with fellow running backs Derrick Davis Jr. and Daniel Carter on Saturday.

Defense needs to have a strong game

The Panthers will see their first big test against an effective Cincy running game, headlined by Evan Pryor, who went off for 105 yards on only 4 carries. As a team, the Bearcats gashed the Towson defense for 275 yards rushing with 8.6 yards per carry.

The main issue I see with the defense lies within the secondary. While safeties Javon McIntyre and Donovan McMillon played well, the relatively inexperienced cornerbacks saw some struggles throughout the day, namely in stopping big plays.

While, as a unit, the Panthers only gave up 181 yards through the air, those flaws are far more exploitable against a team like Cincinnati.

The Bearcats are starting a transfer quarterback of their own as well. Brendan Sorsby, a sophomore transfer from Indiana, threw for 383 yards and two touchdowns in the Bearcats opener and is looking to prove himself early in the season. The Bearcats were led in receiving by Xzavier Henderson with 107 yards on 7 receptions and a touchdown.

Limit mistakes, and get out early

A problem noted by the Panthers’ coaching staff and fans alike were several bad mistakes made by the team throughout the game. A muffed punt by Konata Mumpfield that was returned for a Kent State touchdown and a red zone interception thrown by Eli Holstein likely made Panther fans blood boil.

While the Panthers were able to avoid disaster, there’s no guarantee that they will get any relief for their mistakes in this game or going forward. If the Panthers want to win, they are going to have to limit their big mistakes.

In last year’s matchup, the Panthers were done in by a poor start on both sides of the ball and fell behind 27-7 which they spent the rest of the game trying to get out of. To avoid this, the defense needs to keep Sorsby and the Cincinnati offense in check, and Holstein and company will need to get into a rhythm, ideally by establishing the run with Reid.

This game will likely come down to whoever can limit their mistakes and play better defense. Both offenses have explosive capabilities so expect a lot of yardage and scoring at Nippert Stadium. I currently have more faith in the Pitt defense than I do Cincinnati’s, which will ultimately be the deciding factor. Desmond Reid’s versatility will expose the Cincy rush defense which will take the pressure off Holstein giving Pitt a 38-30 and a 2-0 start to their season.

Catch the game on ESPN on Saturday at noon.






