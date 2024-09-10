Panthers Forward loan forgiveness program applications open

On Monday, applications for the Panthers Forward student debt relief program opened. Students who are currently in their senior year can apply, and those accepted will receive up to $5,000 of federal student loan forgiveness upon graduation. Applicants who are accepted can also use resources and attend events that teach financial literacy and connect students with Pitt alumni, according to the program’s website.

In an email on Monday sent to current Pitt seniors, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Joseph McCarthy praised Panthers Forward and described the program as “a powerful platform for linking students with Pitt alumni.”

“If accepted into the program, you will gain access to an exclusive group of alumni who are dedicated to your continued success,” McCarthy said. “And, upon graduation, you can opt to “pay it forward” again by donating your time and professional experience to the newest members of the Panthers Forward network.”

Panthers Forward applications close Sunday, Sept. 29.