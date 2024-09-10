Roundup of Sexual Assault Awareness Month events

This September is Pitt’s first Campus Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and to better create an environment of support for survivors of sexual violence, Prevention at Pitt has organized a series of programs during the course of the month.
According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, more than 50% of sexual assaults on college campuses occur during the first six weeks of the fall semester, making September a critical time for awareness education.
The list of programs for the rest of the month is as follows:
How trauma impacts the brain
Friday, Sept. 13, 1-2 p.m.
31st floor, Cathedral of Learning
No registration required.
Self-Defense Training
Friday, Sept. 13, 4-6:30 pm
31st floor, Cathedral of Learning
Registration encouraged.
March for Local Survivors
Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.
CMU Tepper Quad
Practice Trauma-Informed Engagement
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Virtual
Registration required.
Meet PAAR Over Pizza
Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m.
31st floor, Cathedral of Learning
Registration open but not required.
An Interactive Intro to Sexuality
Friday, Sept. 20, 4-6 p.m.
31st floor, Cathedral of Learning
Registration is open but not required.
Crafts and Snacks
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6-8 p.m.
31st floor, Cathedral of Learning
Registration is open but not required.
Yoga for Survivors
Thursday, Sept. 26, 4 p.m.
William Pitt Union 5th floor dance studio
Registration is open but not required.
Explore your Emotions
Friday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m.
31st floor, Cathedral of Learning
No registration required.
Share Your Story at Open Mic Night
Friday, Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m.
C4C Understory CL Basement
Registration recommended.