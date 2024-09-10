The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Roundup of Sexual Assault Awareness Month events

By Abby Lipold, News Editor
9:24 am
TPN File Photo
The Cathedral of Learning and William Pitt Union on campus.

This September is Pitt’s first Campus Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and to better create an environment of support for survivors of sexual violence, Prevention at Pitt has organized a series of programs during the course of the month. 

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, more than 50% of sexual assaults on college campuses occur during the first six weeks of the fall semester, making September a critical time for awareness education. 

The list of programs for the rest of the month is as follows:

How trauma impacts the brain

Friday, Sept. 13, 1-2 p.m.

31st floor, Cathedral of Learning

No registration required. 

Self-Defense Training

Friday, Sept. 13, 4-6:30 pm 

31st floor, Cathedral of Learning

Registration encouraged. 

March for Local Survivors

Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.

CMU Tepper Quad

Practice Trauma-Informed Engagement

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.

Virtual

Registration required. 

Meet PAAR Over Pizza

Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m.

31st floor, Cathedral of Learning

Registration open but not required. 

An Interactive Intro to Sexuality

Friday, Sept. 20, 4-6 p.m.

31st floor, Cathedral of Learning

Registration is open but not required. 

Crafts and Snacks

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6-8 p.m.

31st floor, Cathedral of Learning

Registration is open but not required. 

Yoga for Survivors

Thursday, Sept. 26, 4 p.m.

William Pitt Union 5th floor dance studio

Registration is open but not required. 

Explore your Emotions

Friday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m.

31st floor, Cathedral of Learning

No registration required. 

Share Your Story at Open Mic Night

Friday, Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m.

C4C Understory CL Basement

Registration recommended. 

 

Abby Lipold, Assistant News Editor
Abby Lipold is the Assistant News Editor for the News Desk. She is an English Nonfiction Writing major and is pursuing a BPhil in International and Area Studies. She has been writing for The Pitt News since January 2022. You can contact Abby at [email protected].