Pitt celebrates Campus Bike Week

Pitt Mobility is celebrating Campus Bike Week this week with a series of events and group rides around Oakland. The University partnered with Carnegie Mellon University, Chatham University, Duquesne University, BikePGH, Complete Streets at Pitt and POGOH to promote bike safety and convenience across Pittsburgh.

“The goal of Campus Bike Week is to bring together local bike organizations and folks who ride bikes for a week of activities with bike safety and inclusivity at the forefront,” Lucy Klug, a mobility specialist at Pitt, said. “We strive to create a welcoming community while normalizing biking as an accessible, sustainable commuting option in addition to a fun recreational activity.”

Campus Bike Week began in 2017 as a nationwide initiative called Bike to Work Day, according to Klug.

“The following year, Pitt [and our partners] established Campus Bike Week to expand the bike-focused celebration to students, faculty and staff who ride to, from and around campus by bike.”

This week, students can attend events such as a bike resource fair at the William Pitt Union on Thursday, a Confident City Cycling class at the Pitt Bike Cave, a student-run DIY bike shop located in the Posvar-Lawrence passageway and a Friday Fun Ride to close out the week.

One of the main goals of Bike Week and Pitt Mobility is to make cycling more convenient at Pitt, according to Klug. POGOH, Pittsburgh’s bike-sharing system, is one such initiative.

“POGOH allows all students, faculty, and staff to ride POGOH bikes for free. That’s led to a significant increase in ridership with an amazing 215,000 rides taken on POGOH bikes in the 2023-2024 academic year,” Klug said. “Already this month, the Pitt community has surpassed daily ridership records, which is a trend we anticipate will continue as the year progresses.”

Robert Deneen, a senior political science and philosophy major, said that he uses the POGOH service at least two to three times per week and finds it to be accessible.

“I’m happy that they offer it,” Deneen said, “I think other people like it. It’s convenient. Maybe they should add a few more racks throughout Oakland!”

Besides POGOH, Klug said Pitt is investing in bike infrastructure to make cyclists’ commutes more convenient.

“Pitt is dedicated to uplifting cycling through investing in bike amenities, such as new bike racks, indoor storage rooms, secure bike lockers and bike repair stations, as well as working with our City of Pittsburgh partners to make Pittsburgh streets safer and more accessible for cyclists,” Klug said.

Yori Preuss, a senior political science major, is supportive of the Campus Bike Week initiative and said that cycling around Oakland could be safer and more convenient.

“They’re trying to do better, I think,” Preuss said. “Pittsburgh could do some work in terms of bike infrastructure and safety. For example, there’s the ramp [near Posvar] where they’re doing construction right now, which is good, but they’re always doing construction here. You can’t see anyone when you’re going around the corner. Just the little things like that [could be better].”

Preuss said he prefers biking as his method of transportation.

“I love the physical exercise and fresh air,” Preuss said. “Honestly, if I were to walk, I’d end up sweaty anyway. So I might as well be sweaty. It gives me extra time.”

Aside from improving infrastructure, Klug said that Pitt is promoting bike safety in other ways.

“Pitt Campus Recreation and Pitt Mobility offer free bike education taught by League of American Bicyclist Cycling Instructors, including Confident City Cycling classes and POGOH Demos, which equip participants with skills and knowledge to safely commute in Pittsburgh,” Klug said.

So far, Bike Week has been a successful event, according to Klug.

“Campus Bike Week is a collective effort and it’s been amazing to work with such enthusiastic, kind people,” Klug said. “Happy cycling!”