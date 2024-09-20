Top-ranked Pitt programs prepare for weekend of competition

The No. 1 ranked Pitt volleyball team and No. 2 ranked Pitt men’s soccer team face off against formidable opponents on the third weekend of September.

Volleyball

Pitt volleyball is the only team in the country that has yet to lose a set, going 21-0 in sets. The Panthers will look to continue that against two solid non-conference opponents — Eastern Carolina on Friday and Marquette on Sunday.

Eastern Carolina holds a 7-1 record with its only loss of the season against South Carolina on Tuesday, where the Pirates lost via a sweep. Defensively is where Eastern Carolina thrives, as it ranks sixth in the nation in opponent-hitting percentage by holding its opponents to a .122 clip.

The Panthers refused to be outdone by the Pirates, as Pitt ranks fourth in the nation in opponent hitting percentage, keeping their opposition to a .116 clip. Graduate student opposite hitter Fran McBride has impressed the most this season for the Pirates, nabbing 79 kills and is hitting at a .379 clip from the right pin.

Eastern Carolina is always in contention to win the AAC, but Pitt should be set to continue its undefeated set streak against the Pirates.

Marquette hasn’t been hot to start the 2024 season, given their 3-4 record and that it lost all three of its home matches. But on the bright side, three of their four losses were to ranked teams, and the only non-ranked loss was to MAC favorite Western Michigan.

The Golden Eagles didn’t get blown out in their losses to top-ranked teams. They took a set off both No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 13 Kansas and got a ranked victory this season over No. 24 Dayton, where the Golden Eagles won in four sets.

Graduate student middle blocker Carsen Murray has played the most efficiently this season for Marquette, as she has 60 kills on the year and is hitting at a .402 clip. In the Golden Eagles’ loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday, Murray was still impressive for Marquette, hitting .632 against the Badgers.

Don’t let the Golden Eagles’ record fool you. They can hang with the Panthers and take a set off of them. But Pitt’s still No. 1 and should cruise by the Golden Eagles in a sweep.

Men’s soccer

Pitt men’s soccer is reaching a pivotal turning point in their season as conference play gets into full swing in the Panthers second home ACC matchup of the year. With a No. 2 ranking nationally, Pitt men’s soccer has a target on its back, with any and every ACC team looking to take the team down.

Boston College is at the lower end of the Panthers ACC competition, with a 3-1-3 record this season. The Eagles have suffered a loss to current No. 5 Clemson and tied with Iona and Providence. Boston College should prove one of the easier ACC opponents for men’s soccer.

It is important for them to not fall into a sense of complacency, though. An opportunity to take the No. 1 spot looms on the horizon, and the Panthers should take care of business against Boston College. A close game or loss by No. 1 Stanford against Duke could put the Panthers on top of the rankings next week.

Boston College averages just one goal allowed per game, making it important for the Panthers to score early and apply pressure throughout.

A win against Boston College would also put the Panthers at 3-0 in conference play, setting up a shot at a favorable seed in the ACC Men’s Soccer Tournament come November.