Pitt football makes history with Homecoming win over Youngstown State

Pitt football made history against Youngstown State en route to a 73-17 win in front of a happy homecoming crowd. The Panthers finish their non-conference schedule undefeated for the first time in program history. The last time the Panthers started 4-0 was the turn of the century.

“We made history today,” redshirt first-year quarterback Eli Holstein said. “But I think I left two or three touchdowns out there.”

Pitt scored nine touchdowns, scored more points than plays ran and only punted once.

The Panthers’ 73 points are the most they have scored since they scored 77 against New Hampshire in 2021. Pitt’s 644-yard performance on offense is tied for the fifth most in school history.

Holstein started hot, scrambling for a first down before exploding for a 36-yard rush the next play, putting the Panthers in the redzone.

The Alabama transfer recorded 247 passing yards, completed 66.7% of his 24 passes, threw three touchdowns and recorded two touchdowns and 93 yards on the ground — the most rushing yards a Pitt quarterback has recorded since 2014.

Holstein capped the Panthers’ first drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr. giving Pitt a 7-0 lead with 11:27 left in the first quarter. Williams Jr. finished with four receptions for 71 yards.

Junior running back Desmond Reid, Pitt’s leading rusher, did not play against the Penguins due to head coach Pat Narduzzi not wanting to to risk injuring an already banged-up Reid.

In Reid’s place was sixth-year running back Daniel Carter. Carter only needed eight touches to earn 109 yards, most of his collegiate career, two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment for six years now and finally got my opportunity,” Carter said. “[Defenses] have to account for all of us. We got a lot of playmakers in the [running back] room.”

For the Penguins, an illegal snap penalty and a fumbled snap forced a three-and-out. Pitt then needed two plays to get the fans back on their feet.

Senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield made a couple of Penguins slide out of bounds for an 18-yard reception, putting the Panthers back in the redzone. Mumpfield finished with four receptions for 60 yards.

Carter then punched in a 24-yard rushing touchdown, extending Pitt’s lead to 14-0 with 8:30 left in the first quarter.

Pitt’s homecoming wasn’t only for alumni. This weekend was a homecoming for Pitt’s defense, too. The Penguins had more yards before the game started than they did after two offensive drives, allowing -14 yards from Youngstown State.

The Panthers’ defense is spearheaded by ‘The Sharks’ — the Panthers’ linebacker unit with a nose for the ball.

The most deadly shark for Pitt is redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis who is second in total tackles for Pitt. He sealed the Backyard Brawl last week with a game-ending pick, and this week, he intercepted Youngstown State sophomore quarterback Beau Brungard in the second quarter.

“We ran those plays four times during practice this week… I already knew [the receiver] was going to cross. I caught up to him when the quarterback rolled out and grabbed the pick,” Louis said.

“He’s a shark. He’s got a knack for the ball,” sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles said about Louis.

Without Reid, a fourth and one in Pitt’s territory might sound scary, but not for offensive coordinator Kade Bell. Bell called on redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. for the crucial down, and Bell was rewarded with 22 yards up the middle.

Holstein then looked long, finding Williams Jr. for a 35-yard completion down the sideline. Holstein soon after punched the Panthers in with a two-yard touchdown rush, extending Pitt’s lead 21-0.

The Penguins got above the waterline on their next drive with several first downs and reached positive yards-territory. A couple of penalties kept Youngstown State to a field goal, but it cut Pitt’s lead 21-3 with 12:33 in the 2nd quarter.

Holstein and Williams Jr. continued showing their developed connection as Williams Jr. took an underneath pass 25 yards into the Penguins’ territory. Bell’s fifth-straight pass-play called resulted in Holstein finding sophomore wide receiver Kenny Jonhson wide-open in the back of the endzone. Pitt led 28-3 with 10:34 left in the first half.

After the two teams went back and forth with a touchdown drive, the Panthers’ offense added one more touchdown with the clock winding down. Holstein found junior wide receiver Censere Lee for an 82-yard touchdown pass — both the reception and the pass were career-longs for Lee and Holstein.

Lee was Pitt’s leading receiver with four catches for 108 yards. Lee’s catch is Pitt’s first 80-or-more-yard touchdown pass since the 2019 Quicklane Bowl.

The Penguins came out of the break with two 20-plus-yard passes. But the stadium blasted the ‘Jaws’ theme music over the loudspeaker, and the sharks smelled blood in the water. Louis earned the first forced fumble of his career.

“[Louis] is one of the most dominant and explosive defensive players I have ever played against,” said Holstein. “[Louis] has a knack for being around the football. Making tackles. Turning the ball over. Just being in the right spot. It is really comforting having a guy like that on the defensive side of the ball.”

Defensive lapses in the third quarter were a problem in Pitt’s home opener against Kent State. Against the Penguins, those issues popped up again. A blown assignment left redshirt first-year wide receiver Traugh wide open for a 44-yard touchdown — the second Traugh touchdown of the day. Pitt led 42-17 with 9:23 left in the third quarter.

We come out at the half, we’ve got to be ready to roll,” Narduzzi said. “I thought we missed some tackles early. We’ve got to get them greased up earlier and get them revved up to go.”

Pitt then would add a field goal to the disappointment of Holstein.

“Those two field goals… I know [Sauls] likes to kick long field goals, but I tell him he’s not supposed to be kicking field goals. He’s supposed to be kicking PATs,” Holstein said.

Pitt’s defense forced its third three-and-out of the game. With the ball back in his hands, Holstein jumped and pump-faked multiple Penguins before spinning free and breaking off a 49-yard scramble to the two-yard line. Bell gave the ball back to Holstein for his second rushing and fifth total touchdown. Pitt led 52-17 with 1:32 left in the third quarter.

Holstein’s day was done following the touchdown, and redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell would add two touchdown drives. The defense would then score via a pick-six by redshirt first-year cornerback Tamarion Crumpley.

Pitt routed Youngstown State on its way to a 73-17 victory. The history-making, record-breaking Panthers get next weekend off before jumping into ACC play.

Pitt travels to North Carolina (3-1) on Oct. 5 for its first conference game.