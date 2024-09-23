Pitt football’s Sharks, Holstein and Receivers all excel

The Pitt football-Youngstown State matchup is as storied as any nonconference opponent for the Panthers — barring West Virginia. After putting up the most points since 2021 and tying the program record for the fifth most yards in school history, Pitt football added another exciting chapter.

Pitt football is 4-0 for the first time in 25 years and finished its nonconference schedule undefeated for the first time in program history. The Panthers have built real momentum — Pitt earned 37 votes in the AP Poll and 50 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Fans’ expectations for the Panthers started around four to five wins. But now, with a 4-0 record and the best Pitt offense since 2021, the year Pitt won the ACC, stats such as “strength of schedule” and “margin of victory” matter. The Panthers are fueled to shoot to the top.

The Sharks are deadly

The Panthers’ linebacker core has found its identity in more ways than one. Lost in the disappointment of the 2023 season was the emergence of two star linebackers, redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis and sophomore Rasheem Biles.

“The Sharks” are legit. They’ve embodied the persona — complete with the “shark fin” celebration, the “Jaws” music in the stadium and a violent desire to get to the football.

Louis and Biles are second and third in tackles for the Panthers. Biles is tied for the most sacks on the team with three. Louis leads Pitt in interceptions and tied for first in forced fumbles.

Holstein for Heisman?

Redshirt first-year quarterback Eli Holstein has turned this royal blue and gold ship around. Last season’s quarterback, Phil Jurkovec, weighed the team down so much it sunk the Panthers to a 3-9 record — the worst under head coach Pat Narduzzi.

This season looks much different. Through four games, Holstein has 1,183 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns. The Alabama transfer has also tabbed 189 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns while only throwing two interceptions.

In 2021, when Kenny Pickett finished third in the Heisman race, Pickett threw for 1,342 yards and tossed 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 121 yards with two touchdowns rushing and one interception through four games in 2021.

Is Holstein exactly on pace if Pickett is the measuring stick? No. Is college football the same as it was in 2021? Also, no.

But, unlike Pickett through four games, Holstein has facilitated two of the most improbable comebacks in Pitt football history and has led his team to an undefeated record. All while these are Holstein’s first four starts of his college football career.

Wide receiver room is great all-around

After the departure of leading receiver Bub Means to the NFL, Pitt’s wide receiver room had a big question mark — who was going to take the baton?

The answer is everybody. The Panthers have five pass-catchers averaging over 10 yards a reception and six with over 100 yards on the season. Senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield leads the team with 20 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns, giving him the strongest case for the WR1 title.

But sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson, junior wide receiver Censere Lee and redshirt junior Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr. are not far behind. And if the eye test is worth anything, the four receivers have looked equally important in offensive coordinator Kade Bell’s uptempo offense.

Has it really all come together? Winning the turnover battle, scoring so fast that time of possession doesn’t even matter and a quarterback forcing the Heisman committee to learn his name all blend nicely to create a flat-out good football team.

A road trip to North Carolina in two weeks is bound to be Pitt’s toughest game yet. I wish I could advise the Panthers to take a deep breath and look around with next Saturday off, but Pitt can’t risk losing this momentum. A few more wins and Pitt might just become an avalanche.