Hate crime/assault reported in area of Semple and Ward 

At 11:30 am on Friday, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation, assisted by Pitt Police, received a report of a “hate crime/assault” that occurred in the area of Semple and Ward Street at 2 a.m.

The victim was reportedly attacked by 6-8 males who used antisemitic language, and a bystander “intervened and ended the assault.”

Pitt Police issued a crime alert at 2:11 p.m., and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has any information about the crime or the suspects listed on the site is encouraged to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the University of Pittsburgh Police Department, or the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, at the numbers listed below.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Federal Bureau of Investigation: (412) 432-4000

University of Pittsburgh Police Department: (412) 624-2121

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Zone 4: (412) 422-6520





