Preseason naysayers quieted, Pitt football leaps into ACC play

For the first time since 2000, Pitt football sits at a current record of 4-0. After facing Kent State, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Youngstown State, the Panthers have shown their grit and determination through some easy wins, but also some noteworthy comebacks.

After their bye week this past weekend, Pitt gears up to take on North Carolina this upcoming Saturday. Will the Panthers fall to the Tar Heels or pull through for another win and a shot at 5-0?

Although Pitt has had some winning starts to their season in the past twenty years, no team has accomplished a 4-0 record until now. After a disappointing 2023 season, it was not a surprise to see some negative rankings and opinions from naysayers during the preseason. When ESPN released its final preseason ranking earlier this year, Pitt came in at No. 66 out of 134 programs in the FBS and No. 12 in the ACC out of 17 teams.

Now, many critics have begun to retract their prior statements regarding the Panthers. Even after their bye this weekend, Pitt continues to receive votes in both the AP and the Coaches Polls.

This week, Pitt received 51 points in the US LSBM Coaches Poll, the second-most of any team outside the top 25. The AP Poll also had Pitt receiving the second most votes at 42, an improvement of 37 points since last week. ACC foes fluctuated around the top 25 too. Miami dropped one spot to No. 8, Clemson moved up two spots to No. 15 and Louisville dropped seven spots to No. 22.

A lot of this success on the field and in the polls is accredited to Panthers first-year quarterback Eli Holstein, who has brought some life back into this Pitt offense. Holstein has earned the ACC Rookie of the Week award four consecutive times, in each of Pitt’s matchups so far this season.

On the season, Holstein has completed 67% of his passes — 87 of 129 — for 1,186 yards and 12 touchdowns with two interceptions. He is also Pitt’s second-leading rusher with 189 yards and two TDs on 38 carries. In leading the Panthers to a 4-0 record, Holstein became the first Pitt quarterback to win his first four starts since Dan Marino in 1979.

Other Panthers have played well throughout the non-conference schedule as well — and a strong combination of offense and defense has kept Pitt on top of its challengers.

When the Panthers travel to Chapel Hill this weekend, they’ve got a chance at an away win if they maintain composure.

In order to maintain this winning streak Pitt has found itself on, it’s important to not let up. With the Panthers set to face off against opponents such as No. 15 Clemson and No. 22 Louisville in the upcoming schedule, a path to the postseason isn’t easy.

Be sure to catch the Panthers this Saturday, Oct. 5 as they face off against North Carolina. Kickoff is set for noon, and the game can be streamed on ESPN2.





