Pitt football ready to put the nation on notice against North Carolina

Pitt football is undefeated heading into ACC play and, after a bye week, travels to North Carolina on Saturday for a noon kickoff.

Pitt has never walked out of Chapel Hill victorious in seven trips, something they’re looking to change after the dominant start to the season.

This year, Pitt is averaging 48.5 points per game, the fifth-most in the nation. But the Panthers have a date with a team that scored 50 points and gave up 70 on the other end to James Madison two weeks prior, meaning Pitt’s first taste of ACC play could potentially play out as a tight, white-knuckle game.

The Panthers can’t muff the opportunity they’ve set themselves up to grab. After demolishing Youngstown State, Pitt was ranked 30th in the weekly AP Poll by number of votes received. The Panthers have since moved up to 27th, only two spots short of having an official ranking for the first time since the end of the 2022 season.

Pitt junior running back Desmond Reid, the Panthers’ leading rusher, missed Pitt’s matchup against Youngstown State. While Reid’s absence didn’t stop the Panthers from scoring 73 and putting up the fifth-most yards in school history, this week, the Miami Gardens, Florida, native is key against a North Carolina defense that gave up 166 yards and two touchdowns to Duke running back Star Thomas last week.

Senior safety P.J. O’Brien has to sit the first half on the sidelines against North Carolina due to an ejection against Youngstown State. The Panthers fortunately roster several talented defensive backs that can step in — including first-year Cruce Brookins.

“He [Brookins] will be playing both spots in the first half,” coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We think that you better watch out. [Brookins] goes out there, lights it up, he may be seeing more and more time as the year goes on.”

Brookins hauled in a huge interception in the Backyard Brawl and now has an even bigger opportunity to get after the ball with O’Brien temporarily out.

Brookins might have a chance to recreate his big moment as North Carolina sends out senior quarterback Jacolby Criswell. The third starting quarterback for the Tar Heels has thrown three picks in two starts.

But history is not on Pitt’s side. If Pitt has any chance of getting past the bouncers of the exclusive Top-25 club, it has no choice but to make history as just the second Pitt football team to go into the state of North Carolina and win.

After losing to Duke, their most hated rival, in the fashion of a blown lead, North Carolina is poised to come out of the gates hot. The Panthers already conquered the Big 12 as much as they could, but the ACC gauntlet starts Saturday, and Pitt has to be ready.

Pitt vs. North Carolina kicks off at noon on Saturday and is watchable on ESPN2.