No. 1 Pitt Men’s soccer shows its potential, dominates No. 6 Denver

No. 1 Pitt men’s soccer (10-1-0, 4-0 ACC) defeated No. 6 Denver (7-1-4, 2-0 SUMMIT) in a Monday night’s marquee matchup. Despite Denver ranking sixth in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, the Pioneers place first in Top Drawer Soccer. The duel of No. 1 teams presented the toughest opportunity remaining on the Panthers’ schedule.

With the support of a standing-room-only crowd, Pittsburgh proved themselves as the true top team in the nation, handing Denver its first loss of the season 2-0.

The Panthers’ dominant performance in their seventh straight victory cemented them as a championship-caliber squad. Pitt remained clinical in its attack, scoring on two of three shots on goal. Pittsburgh’s defense equally impressed, completely neutralizing the attack of a top-ten team. The Panthers did this all while showcasing their depth for the nation to see.

“I’m never getting tired of winning,” senior midfielder Casper Grening said. “We are on a roll, and we’re working so hard every day, and we execute in the games, which is the most important thing. And I’m so proud of the guys for it.”

Senior midfielder Micheal Sullivan rose to the occasion, controlling both ends of the pitch. The Western Pennsylvania native’s first goal of the season became the game-winner. Often an unsung hero, Sullivan even credited his teammates for his goal.

“It was fantastic,” Sullivan said. “Lasse commits the first defender, Luis [Sahmkow], makes a great run to the front post, so the center back has to either go with him, or he has to step out to me, he decides to track Luis and I get the open shot. So, great team goal.”

First-year midfielder Lasse Dahl’s speed and playmaking ability remained essential. Just in his first year, Dahl has become an instant impact player, sparking a goal within five minutes of subbing on.

The insurance marker came from Grening. The senior midfielder transferred from Kentucky, where he led the Wildcats with 11 goals as a sophomore. As a result, Grening was named the 2023 Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Unfortunately for Grening, he lost his scoring touch his junior year, failing to record a goal.

But in Pittsburgh, Grening has rediscovered offensive prowess with eight points on the season. His rocket of a goal in the 51st minute showed why adding Grening was an off-season priority for the Panthers.

“It’s the same belief we had in at the beginning of the season when people didn’t know who he was,” Pitt head coach Jay Vidovich said. “He’s a tremendous attacking threat. And that goal tonight is the way he likes to score, cutting in on his right foot strong. So it was really a fantastic goal for the team.”

“I can remember scoring goals like that when I was younger,” Grening said. “I can’t really remember one in college though. It’s an amazing feeling like, sometimes you just got to take the shot.”

After controlling possession for the majority of the first 15 minutes, Pitt went on the defensive.

Sullivan made a clutch clear in the 21st minute — keeping Denver off the scoresheet. Pitt quickly responded with the best chance yet, as senior forward Luis Sahmkov, sent his sliding shot wide of the net.

The Panthers’ potent attack broke through in the 39th minute as Dahl controlled possession up the pitch, finding an unguarded Sullivan to open the scoring.

Pittsburgh’s pressure remained relentless, as junior defender Casper Svendby put an impressive long-range try off the post. The Pioneers, however, returned the favor, with two quick shots, as sophomore goalkeeper Jack Moxom saved both.

Pitt quickly added to its lead two minutes later as Grening sent a perfectly placed ball right over Nehme for a 2-0 Pittsburgh lead.

“I don’t know if you guys can attach the video to the link you put out,” Sullivan said. “But you should, because [Grening’s goal] was disgusting.”

Despite the Pioneers’ best efforts, the Panthers secured the clean sheet with suffocating defensive play over the remaining 39 minutes.

Pitt men’s soccer takes the field next Friday, Oct. 11, against California. The Panthers hope the increased fan support will continue under the Friday night lights.

“The more fans we can get here, the better,” Sullivan said. “This place was bumping tonight, and I hope to see a lot more of them this Friday versus Cal and continue to in the future.”