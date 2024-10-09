Nursing students proud of Pitt’s Bachelor of Science Nursing program ranking fourth in the nation

Pitt’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program was recently ranked fourth in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Kaylee Snyder, first-year nursing student, said that Pitt’s nursing program stood out to her because of opportunities that she couldn’t get at other universities.

“They have a lot of research opportunities and their skills lab I know is awesome,” Snyder said. “Sophomore year they start clinicals, and a lot of schools don’t, so you get to experience it.”

Pitt’s BSN program is tied with the Ohio State University, University of Iowa, UNC Chapel Hill and the University of Washington in the ranking. For the 2024-25 school year, Pitt’s nursing program “enrolled one of its largest classes, welcoming 250 first-year students,” Christine E. Kasper, dean of the School of Nursing, said.

Snyder is a part of the nursing Living Learning Community in Lothrop Hall, which she said connects her with her peers and creates a community aspect for nursing students. Lothrop Hall includes nursing-specific resident assistants who are there to help with living and academic needs.

“It’s nice because we all have the same classes, so we’ll do study sessions together,” Snyder said.

Eliza Fenstermacher, a first-year nursing student, described the nursing program as “secure.”

“The amount of opportunities that are presented to us makes it clear that we will walk out with amazing jobs,” Fenstermacher said. “We are surrounded by hospitals and amazing staff. There are plenty of research opportunities and opportunities for mentors. I also love knowing that I am a part of the [fourth] in the nation nursing school, and it motivates me to do my best.”

Snyder is currently enrolled in a class called “Introduction to Professional Nursing,” which she feels teaches her “real-world” skills.

“They really try to apply the knowledge you’re learning,” Snyder said. “And I know that’s obviously what we’re going to be using in the real world. It really just helps prepare you for what’s out there.”

Snyder thinks that the course load is manageable, even though she’s enrolled in 18 credits this semester.

“I feel like we’re at a good pace,” Snyder said. “There’s definitely difficult classes, like chem[istry] and anatomy. But then, the other classes kind of balance it out with workload, so that’s why it’s not as bad.”

Fenstermacher is enrolled in seven classes this semester, “two of which are three-hour labs.”

“The labs can be a lot, but I’ve been really good at time management, which has helped,” Fenstermacher said. “I think it’s also important to remember grades get you through school, but hard skills is what actually saves a patient’s life. Someone can get all As and still not be able to give patient care as well as someone who got all Cs. I just remember to not compare myself to others.”

Erin Bench, a graduate student in Pitt’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program studying nurse anesthesia, a program ranked second-best in the nation by U.S. News, came to Pitt because of the “high caliber of education it offers.”

“Pitt Nursing provides state-of-the-art clinical sites within the city of Pittsburgh, requiring minimal travel outside city limits,” Bench said. “They also offer clinical rotations that are not offered by typical CRNA programs. When I met the staff during my interview, I could immediately sense their unwavering support and knew they were the kind of educators I wanted to accompany me on this rigorous journey.”

During the first year of the program, Bench has shadowed several hospitals, which will be her “future clinical sites.”

“One of the highlights of these shadow days was being paired with a current who was at clinical that day,” Bench said. “It was incredibly valuable to witness their progress, and aspire to reach their level … It allowed us to connect with students in higher classes, seek advice, and interact with the CRNA preceptor.”

Bench urges future Pitt nursing applicants to “believe in yourself.”

“Pitt nursing takes a holistic approach and truly aspires to get to know you,” Bench said. “I have never felt like I am just a number … I am greeted by name and with a smile from my faculty. Keep working hard and you can be here, too.”

Pitt’s nursing students stand above the rest because “it’s expected,” Fenstermacher said.

“Since committing, I’ve been told that when people find out you are a Pitt nurse, they have a preconceived idea of how educated and prepared you are,” Fenstermacher said. “What puts us at the top is the constant pressure to hold up the idea of a ‘Pitt nurse.’”