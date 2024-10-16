‘Scarily tuned in’: Students feeling excited, anxious as Election Day approaches

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Pitt students express a mix of excitement, anxiety and determination as they grapple with their role in the democratic process.

In recent months, Pitt’s campus has seen a surge in political activity, including visits by former President Barack Obama, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and other Pennsylvania politicians. Many students said they’re eager to vote for the first time, but while some say they remain optimistic about the country’s future, others have voiced concerns about polarization and expressed frustration about an increase in apathy among their peers.

To gauge the campus’ sentiment towards the political atmosphere, The Pitt News spoke with 12 Pitt students about their thoughts about the upcoming election.

Nicholas Ditmore, an undeclared first-year student, emphasized the significance of civic participation and expressed confidence in the country’s resilience.

“I think that no matter what the outcome of this election is, going either way, our country is so strong that I think that our best days are ahead,” Ditmore said. “There’s no worry coming from me.”

He said he believes both major parties have engaged in dangerous rhetoric and added that stoking fear about the nation’s future is “not good for our country.”

“The rhetoric that our country is in danger is not a good thing that we should be saying. I think that we should tamp that rhetoric down,” Ditmore said. “The foundations of our country are insanely strong, and I think that no matter who wins, no matter what the outcome is, America is going to prosper.”

Ditmore also highlighted the positive political engagement on campus, noting that he sees lots of first-time voters who are excited for Election Day.

“I think that the amount of activity around the election on campus is very strong right now and I think that’s a very good thing,” Ditmore said. “We are excited to vote, we’re excited to choose the direction of our country … it’s not about going after one party or another, it’s about coming together and actually voting for the future of this country.”

Other students shared mixed feelings about the election. Hayley Felan, an undeclared sophomore, voiced concerns about political polarization.

“I’m a little worried, because there’s very drastic sides. Ever since the 2016 election, we have been becoming very polarized,” Felan said. “I feel like, even before that, it was starting to shift, because of the Right’s concerning ideology.”

Felan said they feel some young voters have become more politically engaged following Vice President Kamala Harris’ ascension on the ticket, but worried that others still feel apathy towards the democratic process.

“It was looking a little bleak, when Biden was running … I feel like there was a lot of apathy, especially with students, because they felt like there wasn’t really a good side to pick either way,” Felan said. “Now that Harris has come onto the ticket … feelings about the election are going up, because people are more confident in her than they were [in Biden].”

While some students express concerns, others maintain a more optimistic outlook. Jesse Milston, secretary of the College Republicans, shared his excitement for Republicans in the upcoming election.

“I feel really good about it. I feel very good about our candidates. We have a great slate, and I’m proud to know a lot of them,” Milston, a sophomore political science and law, criminal justice and society major, said.

Milston expressed confidence in Republicans’ chances this November, but said no matter the outcome, America will “prosper.”

“Regardless of what happens, our country is going to be okay,” Milston said. “I just hope we have someone good to steer the helm.”

Some students, like Izzy Ronolder, said they are fearful about the election’s potential outcomes.

“I’m so freaking scared,” Ronolder, a senior social work major, said. “No matter which way this goes, it’s going to be bad. It just feels like it’s going to be bad.”

Zaida Dayton, a junior psychology and gender, sexuality and women’s studies major, said she’s excited to vote in the upcoming election but reflected on the heightened news awareness many students reported feeling.

“I feel more tuned in because I feel like I’m paying attention to the debates that are going on,” Dayton said. “I feel scarily tuned in, but tuned in nonetheless.”