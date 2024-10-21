How to vote and participate in the 2024 presidential election

The 2024 U.S. general election on Nov. 5 is almost two weeks away, and Jessica Garofolo, Allegheny County director of administrative services, says she wants “everyone to be a part of that.”

“Everybody’s watching what Pennsylvania does,” Garofolo said. “We want people to say, ‘I voted in this election, and look how close Pennsylvania is. I was a part of that.’”

Garofolo said participating in this year’s presidential election is “engaging and exciting” because Pennsylvania is a significant swing state whose electoral votes could decide the outcome of the election.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 21. For those voting by mail, mail-in ballot requests must arrive at the Allegheny County Office Building seven days before the election, and mail-in ballots must arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

On Election Day, all classes — except for labs — will be held remotely. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and those in line by 8 p.m. will be guaranteed a vote. Pitt Votes lists where all students living in Pitt residences will be voting in the coming election. Voters who register in Pennsylvania will be mailed a voter registration card that includes their respective voting location.

“A person cannot vote at any polling location and must vote at their assigned site,” Pitt Votes director of marketing and communications Janine Fisher said.

Students may also prefer to request a mail-in ballot and drop it off at the county office building downtown.

“The county office building is open Monday through Friday, nine to five,” Garofolo said. “There’s no wait down there. You can go there all throughout the week if you want to do over-the-counter voting.”

Voters who requested a mail-in or absentee ballot may also track the status of when the application was received, when it was processed, when it was mailed and when it was received by the county.

For in-person voting, an ID is required for all first-time voters and those voting in new polling locations. Pennsylvania’s website lists all forms of valid ID voters can use on Election Day.

“That could be a driver’s license, it could be a student ID,” Garofolo said. “For some people, that could even be a utility bill, electric bill or cable bill. It just shows where you live in Allegheny County.”

If you’re voting in person, allow yourself time to wait in line. Jenna Latour, office manager and director of DEI at the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh, said, although all poll worker positions are filled in the county, voters should keep wait times in mind.

“Normally, there aren’t enough people staffing every location,” Latour said. “If there aren’t enough people staffing a location, and especially if it’s a high-volume voting ward, it takes a long time to vote.”

For voters looking to learn more about candidates, the League offers a Voter’s Guide for the upcoming election which showcases all the ballot candidates’ parties, occupations, education, websites, social media and responses to policy questions.

“We talk a lot about the drop-down on the ballot because a lot of people know the president and the vice president, but they don’t know the downballot — different congressmen, representatives, attorneys general. Those are really important,” Latour said.

For voters curious about exactly how the ballot will look, Ballotpedia provides a sample ballot that mimics the real one on Election Day.

Latour emphasized the crucial role casting a vote has on representation in government and issues that will impact citizens directly.

“If we don’t vote, our voice might be heard by community groups or people who agree with us, but we’re very much speaking into the silo,” Latour said. “We have to vote for our voice to be heard.”

The below list shows polling locations for students registered to vote at their Pitt residence, via Pitt Votes.

Amos Hall (Ward 4, District 8)

Polling building: William Pitt Union, 3959 Fifth Ave.

Bouquet Gardens (Ward 4, District 14)

Polling building: Posvar Hall, 230 S. Bouquet St.

Brackenridge Hall (Ward 4, District 8)

Polling building: William Pitt Union, 3959 Fifth Ave.

Bruce Hall (Ward 4, District 7)

Polling building: Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 4141 Fifth Ave.

Centre Plaza Apartments (Ward 7, District 13)

Polling building: First Unitarian Church of Pittsburgh, 605 Morewood Ave.

College Gardens Apartments (Ward 7, District 6)

Polling building: Third Presbyterian Church, 5701 Fifth Ave.

Darragh Street Apartments (Ward 4, District 6)

Polling building: Friendship Church, 181 Robinson St.

Forbes Hall (Ward 4, District 5)

Polling building: Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Station 14, 259 McKee Place

Forbes-Craig Apartments (Ward 4, District 13)

Polling building: Bellefield Hall, 315 S. Bellefield Ave.

Fraternity Complex (Ward 5, District 11)

Polling building: New Light Temple Baptist Church, 2546 Centre Ave.

Holland Hall (Ward 4, District 8)

Polling building: William Pitt Union, 3959 Fifth Ave.

Hyacinth Place (Ward 4, District 19)

Polling building: Community Human Services, 370 Lawn St.

Irvis Hall (Ward 4, District 7)

Polling building: Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 4141 Fifth Ave.

Litchfield Towers (All) (Ward 4, District 8)

Polling building: William Pitt Union, 3959 Fifth Ave.

Lothrop Hall (Ward 4, District 7)

Polling building: Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 4141 Fifth Ave.

McCormick Hall (Ward 4, District 8)

Polling building: William Pitt Union, 3959 Fifth Ave.

Nordenberg Hall (Ward 4, District 7)

Polling building: Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 4141 Fifth Ave.

Oakwood Apartments (Ward 4, District 14)

Polling building: Posvar Hall, 230 S. Bouquet St.

Panther Hall (Ward 4, District 7)

Polling building: Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 4141 Fifth Ave.

Residences on Bigelow (Ward 5, District 9)

Polling building: Moorhead Tower, 375 N. Craig St.

Ruskin Hall (Ward 4, District 13)

Polling building: Bellefield Hall, 315 S. Bellefield Ave.

Sutherland Hall (Ward 5, District 11)

Polling building: New Light Temple Baptist Church, 2546 Centre Ave.

The Bridge on Forbes (Ward 4, District 18)

Polling building: Friendship Church, 181 Robinson St.

The Strand (Ward 4, District 5)

Polling building: Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Station 14, 259 McKee Place

University Hall (Ward 4, District 7)

Polling building: Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 4141 Fifth Ave.