Pitt Pink Warriors walk campus in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The William Pitt Union plaza was a sea of pink this Saturday afternoon as the Pitt Pink Warriors held their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on campus.

Pink Warriors is a Pitt student-run philanthropy as well as the only breast cancer-specific club at Pitt. Members aim to educate students about the disease and fundraise throughout the year for various breast cancer research and awareness charities.

The fourth annual walk was held on Oct. 19 in the spirit of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and all proceeds were donated to UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. Over 50 students, faculty and community members gathered to complete a short walk around the Pitt campus starting at the WPU plaza, then heading across Bigelow Boulevard, around the Cathedral of Learning, up Forbes Avenue and through Schenley Quad to end back at the plaza. Participants also had the opportunity to partake in activities such as lawn games, breast cancer jeopardy and a raffle with prizes sponsored by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Devon Batty, a junior economics major with a minor in law, criminal justice and society, is serving as Pitt’s Pink Warriors president this year. She sees the organization as a community of students who are passionate about aiding and spreading awareness for those impacted by breast cancer in the Pittsburgh area.

“Our mission is just to give back to those affected by breast cancer in our community,” Batty said. “To do this, we always have our Breast Cancer Awareness Month walk in October … the walk is open to anyone, so it really brings the community together to both stand in solidarity with those affected by the disease and raise money for our charity of the year.”

This year’s charity, the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, takes all of the funds raised by the walk and puts them towards breast cancer-related causes at their facilities.

“Our charities always tell us exactly where the money we raise is going to … knowing how we are helping all the local charities we support is an amazing part of the club,” Batty said.

Michelle Onafowokan, a sophomore neuroscience major, has been a part of Pink Warriors since her first year and currently serves as the club’s secretary. She has enjoyed how focused the club is on engaging with the Pittsburgh community.

“Being able to engage with the wider community of Pittsburgh has been such an inspirational experience,” Onafowokan said. “Getting to know other people who have been affected by breast cancer in some form and are equally passionate about spreading awareness and supporting others has truly been such a rewarding and empowering experience.”

Many club members were initially drawn to joining because of a personal connection they have to the disease. Christian Toglia, a junior social work major, joined Pink Warriors after losing his grandmother to breast cancer.

“I would have never guessed that this many people have some sort of connection to breast cancer,” Toglia said. “Talking to people in and outside of the club, they will say ‘My mother had it’ or ‘My grandmother had it,’ so I think it’s really important for there to be visibility on campus.”

Batty’s connections to the disease are why she was originally inspired to join the club.

“Since I have a few family members affected on my mom’s side of my family, breast cancer is something that I am always thinking about,” Batty said. “I can’t understand exactly how people going through it feel, but I can understand that it is something extremely life-changing, and I just want to help in any way that I can.”

Outside of supporting those who have suffered from the disease and their loved ones, Onafowokan feels it is especially important for women to have access to breast cancer education in college.

“One in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their life,” Onafowokan said. “Spreading awareness now better prepares students for the future and encourages them to take preventative measures.”

Saturday afternoon’s walk was a combination of all Pink Warriors functions, providing a space of solidarity for those affected by the disease and education for those with little knowledge of the disease and its effects.

Elysia Fabian, a senior philosophy major attended the walk with members of the Gamma Sigma Sigma service sorority. As someone not a part of Pink Warriors, she was able to benefit from the educational aspects of the event.

“I didn’t even know we had a Pink Warriors club before this event,” Fabian said. “Knowing that there are people that stand up for a cause that I can help support is very rewarding.”

Batty credits Pink Warriors for giving her the ability to make an impact on and off campus throughout her time as a student.

“I have been able to build so many connections within the Pittsburgh community that I genuinely don’t think I would have been able to make without the club,” Batty said.

Pink Warriors will continue to fundraise throughout October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Anyone interested in joining or hearing more about the club can attend their next general body meeting on Nov. 4 in 221 David Lawrence Hall.