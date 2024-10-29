Students share fears about possible election outcomes

The upcoming presidential election will be the first for most undergraduate students. George Collins, a junior business analytics major, said that makes this election and its effects even more important.

“This election is the first one I’m voting in, but it feels really consequential for the first time because I’m old enough now to understand,” Collins said. “So I’m definitely worried, but all I can really do is my part and go out and vote.”

With the presidential election less than a week away, some students are worried about the possible results and what they will mean for students at Pitt and the country as a whole.

Among eight students, human rights were at the forefront of some of their minds this election season. Dina Davis, a sophomore pre-pharmacy major, said individual rights were her primary concern for this election.

“Project 2025 is a big fear [of mine] regarding women’s rights and general rights amongst minority communities,” Davis said. “So that’s more or less my main fear about this election.”

Pitt students will have asynchronous classes come election day, allowing all registered students to go to the polls and vote. Marissa Olenwine, a junior majoring in rehab science, said her worry going into the election, along with human rights concerns, is that “people wouldn’t get out and vote as they’re saying that they would.”

“I think this is a very important election when it comes to basic human rights. A good amount of people that surround us here at Pitt are probably going to vote for what would, in my opinion, be the best candidate in [Kamala] Harris,” Olenwine said. “But my fears are for sure Donald Trump getting the presidency and basic human rights being taken away.”

Kylie Sica, a sophomore nutrition science major, said she had “many worries” over the election, including another Jan. 6-style insurrection.

“I’m scared of the reaction of Trump fans if Kamala wins,” Sica said. “Also, my freedom being taken away because Trump doesn’t seem to like women that much.”

Women’s rights were a large topic for other students as well. Karissa Edmundowicz, a senior finance major, said while she doesn’t live on campus, issues like campus culture and reproductive rights were her main concerns.

“I’m very concerned about female reproductive rates. That’s the main one for me,” Edmundowicz said. “Obviously, international relations is also a concern, so I would say I’m worried very much.”

Nicole Tan, a junior nursing major, echoed Edmundowicz’s concerns about reproductive rights.

“As a young woman, especially in Pennsylvania, I’m fearful of the result regarding abortion laws and pro-choice versus pro-life,” Tan said. “That’s what makes me scared.”

Collins also spoke about the issue, saying reproductive rights were something he was “definitely worried about.”

“Women’s reproductive rights are just something that are on the line with this election,” Collins said. “And it’s something that’s extremely important to so many of my friends, and I have a sister, I have a mother. Maybe one day I’ll have a daughter, and so this is the country that I’m gonna be raising her in. So that’s something that’s extremely important.”

Jason Sweezey, a sophomore exercise science major, said he feared the privatization of Medicare under a Trump presidency.

“I think a lot of the stuff regarding privatizing federal benefits is going to be a bad thing,” Sweezey said. “Not having that be available to the public would probably be bad. I’d like to see that not happen.”

Robin Higgins, a senior biology major, said she would be uneasy if the candidate she is hoping for doesn’t win but still has a lot of faith in voters.

“I am worried about what will happen,” Higgins said. “People’s rights are in danger, so I am worried for those people. But I’m just hoping for the best.”