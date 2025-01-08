Struggling Steelers take on division rival Ravens in wild-card round

After squandering a division lead and a 10-3 start, the now 10-7 Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Baltimore to face their red-hot archrival the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the first time that the Steelers and Ravens have met in the playoffs in Baltimore, with the Steelers leading the Ravens in the playoffs 3-1 all-time. The rivals split their regular season matchups, with the Steelers winning 18-16 in Pittsburgh and the Ravens taking the game in Baltimore 34-17.

These two teams are coming into the playoffs with completely different trajectories. The Ravens are one of the hottest teams in football right now, aided by the MVP play of their quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and the defense, finishing the season strong.

The Steelers struggled mightily to end the season, with four straight losses and an underwhelming offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith have garnered plenty of criticism over the last few weeks, and that’s not without cause.

The Steelers have averaged 14 points per game in the last three weeks, the third-worst average in the league in that timespan. They are also seventh-worst in yards per game and second-worst in passing yards per game.

The message going into this weekend’s game is clear — the offense must wake up. If the Steelers are to escape Baltimore with a win, the offense must keep up with the Ravens’ high-powered offense, especially since Jackson and company torched the Steelers’ defense in their latest meeting.

A lot will ride on the shoulders of Wilson, who has underperformed in recent weeks — especially in the loss to the Ravens, where a Wilson fumble in Ravens territory and a pick-six played a big part in the Steelers’ demise. Wilson also struggled in the team’s first matchup against the Ravens earlier this year despite the win.

A lot also rides on wide receiver George Pickens in this Wild Card matchup. Pickens did not play in the second meeting with Baltimore as he was nursing a hamstring injury. In the first meeting, Pickens recorded eight receptions for 89 yards and was key in moving the ball into scoring range for Pittsburgh. Still, Pickens has also drawn plenty of criticism for his effort and antics.

In the Steelers’ loss to Cincinnati, Pickens recorded only one catch for zero yards, along with three dropped passes, and was seen arguing with Steelers’ fans on the sideline. Wilson and Pickens hold the key to Pittsburgh’s success, not just in this game, but the whole playoffs if the Steelers are to advance.

The defense also needs to bring its best effort. The Ravens gashed the Steelers in their second meeting, gaining over 400 yards of offense. Since Jackson became the full-time starter, the Ravens have leaned on the run game and amplified it this season with another All-Pro season from Henry. Henry and the Ravens gained 220 yards rushing in the December matchup, a far cry from what is normally an elite Pittsburgh rushing defense.

The front seven of Pittsburgh played well against Cincinnati, especially defensive tackle Cam Heyward, who has had an All-Pro season at age 35. Edge rushers Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and potential Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt also need to have big games, as they only recorded one sack in the Steelers’ loss to Baltimore.

The Steelers’ secondary has crumbled in the last few weeks, with multiple cornerbacks going down with injuries and the rotating corps unable to keep up with opposing receivers. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is one of the best in the league at his position, and wide receiver Zay Flowers also poses a huge threat.

It’s hard to envision the Steelers going too far in the playoffs, much less getting past the Ravens. Baltimore is one of the most difficult playoff environments, and the Ravens come across their archrival looking to exercise their demons en route to the Super Bowl.

While the hard-hitting nature of this rivalry and the teams’ familiarity with each other levels the field, do this reeling Steelers have it in them to pull off their best performance in years to win this game?

Steeler Nation and Ravens Flock will find out Saturday at 8 p.m. Fans can watch on Prime.