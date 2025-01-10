Who will hoist the Lombardi trophy? Sports Desk staff NFL playoff pick ’ems

With the first NFL playoff games gearing up this weekend, The Pitt News Sports Desk shared its thoughts on how the league’s postseason will play out.

Vikings make and spoil history // Conor Hutchison, Senior Staff Writer

After making the lame prediction of the Chiefs beating the 49ers last season, I think I owe it to myself to predict some spice. In the AFC, I’m writing in mostly chalk. With historical precedent on my side, I’ll act as a homer once more this season and pick the Steelers to take out the Ravens. The Chargers’ defense holds up against a depleted Texans offense, and the Bills boat race the Broncos. Then, the Chiefs beat the Steelers and advance over the Bills in the AFC Championship to go to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season.

In the NFC, I expect history is made. I think the Vikings, Commanders and Eagles all win in the Wild Card round. Then, the Lions trump the Commanders and the Vikings take down the Eagles on the road. In a rematch of the final regular season game, I’m picking the Vikings to take down the Lions, citing that it’s hard to beat a team three times, and heading to the Super Bowl. The Vikings, who attended and lost four of the first 11 Super Bowls, finally get their first Super Bowl victory 30-28 over the Chiefs, spoiling the Chiefs’ opportunity at a three-peat.

Bills exercise demons to win Super Bowl over Eagles // James Carter, Staff Writer

In my opinion, the Bills and Eagles are the most complete teams and should represent their conferences in the Super Bowl. While a lot depends on the health of Jalen Hurts, an elite defense and running back Saquon Barkley is more than enough to get the Eagles through the NFC.

While the Lions may seem like the runaway favorite, their defensive injuries are too much to overcome for me. The Lions’ defense may crumble, especially with a team like the Eagles who can strike multiple ways offensively.

The AFC is an elite conference, especially with the Chiefs empire looming, but Kansas City’s struggling offense couldn’t keep up with the Bills earlier this year — not to mention the Bills now have everything to play for. The other big threat in the AFC this year is the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore is aided by a MVP season from Lamar Jackson, and their typical elite running game and offense surround him.

Bills charge for Super Bowl glory // Josh Prescott, Staff Writer

As the season draws to a close, excitement is building as the roads to Super Bowl LIX have been plotted.

The Detroit Lions have capped off a remarkable season with a 15-2 record. Known for their offensive prowess that ranks second in yards per game at 409.5, head coach Dan Campbell’s aggressive fourth-down decisions lead the league in attempts since his arrival at 31.3% — which could prove a double-edged sword in tight playoff scenarios. While the Lions are a strong NFC contender, I predict they’ll fall just short of the ultimate prize in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs stormed to a 15-2 record, solidifying their reputation as postseason powerhouses with four Super Bowl appearances in the past five years. Their dominance in the 2020s is undeniable.

However, I believe the Buffalo Bills will claim Super Bowl LIX. With the NFL’s best turnover ratio and the second-highest regular-season points at 525, the Bills have momentum, winning 10 of their last 11 games before resting Josh Allen — including victories over the Chiefs and Lions.

The people’s quarterback: Josh Allen and the Bills clinch Super Bowl LIX // Camille de Jesus, Staff Writer

As the NFL playoff season approaches, football fans across the nation eagerly await to see which team will be crowned champions of Super Bowl LIX.

In the AFC, reigning champs the Kansas City Chiefs are looking strong for yet another season, with their fearless leader Patrick Mahomes carrying them to a 15-2 regular season record. Although it’s a feat to take down the Chiefs hungry for a three-peat, there’s one man fit for the job.

Josh Allen and the Bills are 13-4, have done it once so far this season and can pull it off again. I’m predicting a thrilling AFC Championship between these two, with the people’s quarterback delivering a Bills win to send them to New Orleans.

In the NFC, I think the 15-2 Detroit Lions are set to make their very first Super Bowl appearance. They’ve made an entertaining turnaround in the past few years, going from one of the worst to the best teams in the league. Coach Dan Campell has worked to build this team from the ground up, and the Lions finally deserve their shot on the big stage.

With Super Bowl LIX set for an entertaining Bills-Lions matchup, I’m predicting the Bills come out on top, marking the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl win. In the past years, they’ve come so close, but still haven’t secured the Lombardi. This year is different, and I think we’re sure to see the Bills celebrating under the confetti this February.