Investigation into Upper Campus hit-and-run still ongoing

A Pitt employee later identified as Jessie Maroney, 37, was killed after being struck by a box truck near the intersection of Terrace and Darragh Streets on the morning of Dec. 5.

The driver of the vehicle was later located and fully cooperated with police. As of Jan. 9, the investigation is still ongoing.

“There are no arrests in this incident at this time, but it remains a very active and ongoing investigation,” Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Emily Bourne said. “In all cases of this nature, possible charges are ultimately determined after consultation between Pittsburgh Police Collision Investigation Unit detectives and the District Attorney’s office, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The University addressed the collision in a statement following the incident.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the victim’s family, friends and colleagues,” the statement said.

More than a year ago, a similar incident occurred when a woman was struck and killed by a UMPC shuttle at the intersection of Terrace Street and Sutherland Drive. Both the City and University are addressing safety concerns with the Desoto/Terrace Street corridor.

“The University remains committed to ongoing, vital discussions and actions to help make Oakland a safer place for pedestrians, cyclists and commuters,” Stonesifer said.



