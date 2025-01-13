Runner-Up | ex best friends

my ex best friends had the same sized shoes

they shared a shoe closet in their house on fifth

and the fifth pair angel brought trevor wore too

cause my ex best friends had the same sized shoes

trevor said to angel hey we have the same feet

we love pickup football in the park by the lake

and watch the lakers play, cause they cant be beat

is friendship gonna be our only real feat

and angel said to trevor, trev I think I might bawl

when we ball and watch sports, I give you my trust

and that trust is a must between friends, that all

I don’t think we can share shoes come this fall

my ex best friends had the same sized soles

they shared a whole closet in their house on fifth

but with trevor’s tied heart, angel left feeling cold

because they shared the same shoes but not the same soul