Runner-Up | ex best friends

my ex best friends had the same sized shoes
they shared a shoe closet in their house on fifth
and the fifth pair angel brought trevor wore too
cause my ex best friends had the same sized shoes
trevor said to angel hey we have the same feet
we love pickup football in the park by the lake
and watch the lakers play, cause they cant be beat
is friendship gonna be our only real feat
and angel said to trevor, trev I think I might bawl
when we ball and watch sports, I give you my trust
and that trust is a must between friends, that all
I don’t think we can share shoes come this fall
my ex best friends had the same sized soles
they shared a whole closet in their house on fifth
but with trevor’s tied heart, angel left feeling cold
because they shared the same shoes but not the same soul