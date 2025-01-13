Runner-Up | Athazagoraphobia; or, The fear of being forgotten

After torrin a. greathouse
After learning that there are over 132
distinct phobias & still no word for the fear of saying goodbye,
I think of my grandfather, eyes closed, muttering to
the blue figures haunting him, his hand reaching out
to grasp mine, shaking, like the dead clawing
their way to the light
hungry for a sliver of living flesh
wriggling under its grip.
The way the cassette player suddenly stopped like failing
lungs — like the way my uncle’s did, that year
in the hospital, mouth worshiping the unattainable breath,
face paling as we sat in despair & waited
for the sound of air caressing his throat.
Let me start again: my grandfather clasped my hand,
eyes wide, crescendoing like a fifth-grader’s orchestra,
each person playing their own soul’s melody
clashing and combining like waves to form their
harmony of cacophony—sorry, I’m losing the breath—I
mean, my grandfather held my hand, eyes awake &
mind still haunted. His hand gripped mine like iron
tight as the words my father tell me,
stabbing at the chinks, prying them open until
the sun hammers down, burning at the scabs,
wounds I thought I had said goodbyes to resurfacing
like a sober birthday with a New York Sour.
Let me start again — once,
my grandfather woke from a nightmare, clutched my hand,
stared into my eyes, and said Tamē kōṇa chō?