The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Second Place | musings of a pittsburgher

By Natalie Cohen
4:06 am
Izzy Poth | Staff Illustrator

pittsburgh is a city of things underappreciated. my first trip downtown is spent wading through rare white pigeons & commonplace lanternflies. the former is tiptoed around like an exotic breed of lion while the latter is shouted at & stepped on before it even gets a chance to explore this town.

*

the pittsburgh regional transit bus lines are upheld by excitable elderly looking for a story & morose students who just want to get home. i just want to get home but there’s an old lady on board screaming bloody murder at an everyday insect. scratch that — another old lady just gave a single mother change for a $5 bill to pay the fare.

*

september in pittsburgh is cigarette butts against my fuzzy hello kitty lunch bag, sweating buckets in the epicenter of the city, just for a bus that’ll never come. here it comes — everyone peels themselves off the brick walls of a (closed) bbq chicken place (which they stood beneath in a vain attempt to reach a sliver of shade), relieved, muttering under their breaths, “finally,” unaware they were all waiting for the same thing.

*

you’ve never experienced true peace until you’ve made it onto a bus that’s headed in the right direction, independent of your mother’s gas money. the phrase “walking on sunshine” pales in the face of the little dance i do as soon as i hop off the bus & walk up the trail i’ve been trekking since i was a little girl, towards a house i’ve been living in for what seems like even longer.

*

pittsburgh is the best & worst place to build a school. imagine wading through blocks & blocks of construction, gasoline worming its way into your lungs & jackhammers ringing in your ears as you sit down for your intro to film class. wait — i don’t have to imagine that.

*

who thought that a two-hundred-foot-wide fountain smack dab in the middle of three rivers was a smart idea? i couldn’t even get close enough to the point state park fountain to snap a decent photo, for fear of getting drenched by prickly droplets of cold water catapulted by high-speed winds, log-jammer-style. though i guess getting wet’s par for the course, since every other parkgoer looked at me like i was insane once i left the fountain behind after not even five minutes of ogling, my mother screaming in my ear “how am i, a car, supposed to get to you, a fountain?”

*

how has studying in a literal cathedral become so normal in the matter of a week? this might not be an exclusively pittsburgh thing, but how does every pitt student walk into cathy with their gaze fixed straight ahead, instead of mirroring my neck-craned jaw-agape position at the grandness of it all? i suppose it’s just grand, is all.

*

i’m talking about the lanternflies again. there are only two people who i’ve witnessed treat these so-called invasive insects with the mercy they so desperately need: my best friend & a frat boy in front of me in the line at panther central who picked up the red-&-black-winged critter in the palms of both his hands like some lost kitten, murmuring, “give me you.”

*

pittsburgh is easy, not because it only took me a week to learn how the buses work but because its neon signs & disembodied crosswalk voices hold your hand as you traverse the city, silently assuring you that you are headed in the right direction.

*

pittsburgh is beautiful, not because it’s filled with particularly beautiful things but because its people don’t bat an eye at some girl with no arms sitting herself down & scratching the back of her ear with her bare feet (hey, you gotta tame that itch somehow). needless to say, my own gremlin habits where i sit on the hot, filthy pavement & chew on salted starbucks potato chips waiting for a bus to nowhere is nothing if not commonplace in this town of pretty contradictions.

Print this Story