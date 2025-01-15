SGB rolls out spring election process, accessibility improvements

At its weekly meeting on Tuesday in Nordy’s Place, Student Government Board discussed the upcoming SGB election season, civic initiatives on campus and new disability resources. Communications Chair Rachel Smookler is “hopeful” about SGB’s upcoming initiatives.

“We’re really focusing our efforts and uplifting each other in a collaborative space, instead of separate spaces,” Smookler said.

Elections Chair Charles Rutkowski announced the beginning of SGB’s 2025 election cycle. Open positions include president, vice president and seven vacant executive board positions.

“The election committee has been wrapping up our planning for the election season, which is coming up very soon,” Rutkowski said. “The initial election packet is available now on the official SGB website.”

Kicking off on February 5th, interested election candidates will engage in several workshops, events and debates ahead of the election on March 11. Prospective candidates can find election information on SGB’s Instagram page.

Board member Andrew Elliot announced that the Renters First Ad Hoc Committee will be reinstated. Previously active in Spring 2024, the committee organizes regular town halls and offers resources to support student renters.

“I’m very excited about Renters First coming back this semester,” Elliot said. “They’re going to be working on tenant rights and other issues that are really important to a lot of students.”

Wellness Liaison Evan Levausseur announced the start of his initiative to combat tobacco usage and advocate for student wellness across campus.

“I’m in talks with Pitt Police to focus on on-campus tobacco smoking, verbal harassment, catcalling and general student safety,” Levasseur said.

Levasseur introduced his hopes to collaborate with End Street Harassment Pittsburgh to improve the campus atmosphere for students. Similarly, Wellness Chair Siya Saraswat mentioned planning a meeting with doctors to discuss “wellness vending machines” on campus.

Adding to his recent work in food safety and accessibility, Levausseur plans to continue his work to improve dining conditions through monthly meetings with PittEats representatives.

“The Eatery experienced some very exciting changes over break, so myself and some other board members will continue having monthly meetings with [Pitt Eats],” Levausseur said. “I really want to keep up that student relationship with Pitt Eats.”

The board plans to improve accessibility for students by installing accessibility ramps around dining spaces and other areas, as well as providing sustainable dining opportunities.

“An outside organization surveyed the overall accessibility of Pitt, and they’ve ensured [accessibility] will be a focus in the upcoming campus plan,” Board member Neal Gupta said. “I’m also hoping to set up a survey to ask students about accessibility across campus for those with accessibility concerns.”

Board member Mercy Akanmu is moving forward with the Social Innovation Summit ad-hoc committee. The committee aims to “discuss and coordinate a conference that fosters dialogue, collaboration and innovation among the topics of diversity and social wellness.” This conference will include students from different universities across Pittsburgh to “highlight [the] importance of DEI.”

“Whether you’re political science, something more stem-focused, or humanities, there will be something for you,” Akanmu said.

Allocations:

Asian Student Alliance requested $12,500 to hold an event. The board voted and approved this request asynchronously over the break.

There were no allocations hearings at this week’s public meeting due to the winter recess.