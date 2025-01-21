No. 25 Pitt women’s gymnastics falls to Clemson in ACC opener

No. 25 Pitt women’s gymnastics (3-1, 0-1 ACC) fell to No. 24 Clemson (1-0, 1-0 ACC), 195.100-195.500, in a close contest on Friday night during the Panthers’ first home meet of the season at Fitzgerald Field House.

The Panthers entered the competition brimming with confidence after a strong season opener, where they triumphed in the Next Level Podium Challenge. Despite their momentum, they fell just short of Clemson.

The two met three times last year in Clemson’s inaugural season as the Tigers came out on top on all three occasions and forced the Panthers to take a second-place finish. This defeat marked a frustrating fourth for Pitt.

“It’s frustrating, but they’re a good team, and we just need to keep working on the details, and we’re going to give them a run for their money,” head coach Casey Jo Macpherson said.

Senior Hallie Copperwheat starred for Pitt, taking top spots in the floor exercise with a score of 9.800 and on the balance beam with a score of 9.875. She also top-scored for the Panthers on the uneven bars with a score of 9.750 — alongside first-year Camryn Chiu and graduate Jah’Liyah Bedminster.

“I feel like I’m starting to get into the groove of my senior season, so I’m just excited to be out here and get to do gymnastics with this team,” Copperwheat said.

Vault: Pitt 48.875, Clemson 49.025

Pitt started the meet on the vault in its first rotation. Junior Jaime Pratt set the standard, sticking the Panthers’ first landing for a score of 9.800. Graduate student Elizabeth Cesarone concluded the scoring for the Panthers with their highest score of 9.825, bringing their total to 48.875.

But Clemson clinched the Vault with a score of 49.025. Redshirt junior Trinity Brown, redshirt senior Eve Jackson and sophomore Maggie Holman all scored 9.825 to share the top spot with Cesarone.

Bars: Pitt 48.650, Clemson 48.825

In the second rotation, the Tigers clinched another victory on the Uneven Bars, scoring 48.825 to overcome Pitt’s 48.650. For Clemson, sophomore Takoda Berry scored the team best of 9.825 — adding an individual victory to its team triumph.

Beam: Pitt 48.850, Clemson 48.950

In its penultimate event, Pitt went to the balance beam. Copperwheat notched Pitt’s first standalone victory of the day on the beam with a 9.875 — the highest score across every event on Friday.

“It was pretty good. It was definitely not my best routine, but I’m starting to transfer what I’m doing in practice over to competition,” Copperwheat said.

Pitt posted a score of 48.850, totaling a season best on the beam. Yet Clemson snatched a third team event victory. Sophomores Sierra Church and Quinn Kuhl joined the individual podium for Clemson in second with 9.850 and third with 9.825, respectively.

First-year Darbi Simcox debuted for the Panthers, sticking her landing to score 9.775. Performing for the first time in front of a home crowd, Simcox finished fifth in the individual standings.

“We’re getting a lot of confidence with a lot of newcomers competing,” Macpherson said. “Our lineups are changing a little bit, but that’s good because we’re getting more people experience.”

Floor: Pitt 48.725, Clemson 48.700

The Panthers finished the night with solid performances to conquer Clemson on the floor exercise 48.725 to 48.700.

Copperwheat once again impressed, posting a 9.800 and claiming her second top spot of the day. Her exceptional floor routine secured her a third floor title and 20th event title as a Panther.

Senior Jordyn Ewing and Bedminster both put up 9.750 scores to tie for third, ensuring Pitt came away with an event win in its first home meet of the season.

“I think it’s good to go against conference opponents and see where we are right now, and I think we’ll continue to get better as the season goes on,” Macpherson said.

Next up, the Panthers return to the Fitzgerald Field House on Jan. 26, hosting Stanford in their second ACC matchup of the year.