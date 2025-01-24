Review | With ‘Lana: SOS Deluxe’, SZA leaves no doubt that she’s the queen of R&B

SZA’s long-teased deluxe album “Lana” has finally arrived. The “SOS” reissue marks her third release after “SOS” and “Ctrl,” her debut album from 2017. SZA is extremely well-known for her smooth blend of pop, hip-hop and R&B, often combined with lustful and longing lyrics. “Lana” is an experimental mix of different musical styles laid out across 14 new tracks.

The only feature on “Lana” was on “30 for 30” with Kendrick Lamar, one of the most streamed songs on the album just a month after its Dec. 20 release. This album has been anticipated by fans since SZA hinted at a “SOS” deluxe over a year ago.

One of the recurring themes of “Lana” is SZA’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend. While little was known about her mystery fashion designer partner, a lot of SZA’s music has reflected her experiences with love, heartbreak and commitment. “What Do I Do,” produced by pop hitmaker Benny Blanco, tells the story of her ex butt-dialing her during sex with his new girl. SZA puts a certain amount of angst in this song, having revealed to the public that her ex cheated on her while they were together.

The album begins with “No More Hiding.” SZA sings about finding herself again after the breakup, lamenting the fake love she went through despite believing it was real. On a lot of the new tracks released, the instrumentals really stood out to me. SZA couples soft and soothing wind instruments with a slow acoustic melody in “No More Hiding.” This is one of her most used styles, like on songs “Diamond Boy (DTM)” and “Crybaby.”

“Chill Baby,” one of my favorite songs from the reissue, was written and produced in part by rapper Lil Yachty. I love the production of this song, and this is some of the best vocal mixing on the album. “Chill Baby” feels like “Lana’s” equivalent of “Blind,” one of the most popular songs from “SOS.” “Drive” is another production masterpiece — SZA’s fast-paced verse, paired with a rhythmic guitar at a slower tempo, feels like you’re cruising through the countryside yourself. The mixes, the vocals, everything just flows. “Drive,” “Scorese Baby Daddy” and “30 for 30” are among my most-liked songs from the album.

While most of SZA’s songs come across as melancholy, soulful pieces about the troubles of love, she hints at revenge throughout her music. On “Kill Bill,” another incredibly popular track from “SOS,” SZA joyfully sings of her plans to kill her ex, the last verse starting with, “I just killed my ex.” On “My Turn,” SZA raps, “My turn, mine to do the hurtin’/ Your turn to feel the burden.” She often toes the line between anger and sadness in her lyrics.

SZA sings a lot about bringing positive energy into her life and keeping negative energy far away from her. On “Get Behind Me (Interlude),” the only interlude on “Lana,” the chorus repeats, “Not today, Satan.” Her music oozes inspiration and positivity, even when singing about one of the saddest things about life — the road back from heartbreak.

I believe we are seeing the greatest male/female hip-hop duo since Drake and Nicki Minaj — and Lil Wayne — ran the scene almost 15 years ago. SZA and Kendrick Lamar have a plethora of hits that are constantly in rotation, from “All the Stars,” a song for Marvel’s Black Panther, to “luther” and “gloria,” two collabs off of Kendrick’s new album, “GNX.” “30 for 30” adds yet another classic track to the duo’s discography. SZA will be touring with Kendrick on his Grand National Tour kicking off April 19, so maybe we will see another collab from this iconic duo in 2025.

As this album ages, I think it would be more appreciated if it was released as a separate deluxe album rather than a reissue of “SOS.” It was undeniably SZA’s biggest album to date and “Lana” will have to forever live in its shadow. “Lana” will continue to be compared to the original release of “SOS,” and criticized more harshly because of the insane success of “SOS.” “SOS” has a lot of replayability and radio appeal, automatically making it more popular. As opposed to “Ctrl,” which will always hold acclaim as her debut album, “Lana” might fade a little into obscurity as time goes on.

Overall, I really liked the album. I really did. I think SZA did what she does best on “Lana”— the mixing, vocals and instrumentals are all on point. I have found myself relistening to the majority of the songs on the album, especially the songs that felt like classic SZA. This was a sophisticatedly put-together album that blends R&B, pop and hip-hop like only SZA can.