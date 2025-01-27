Pitt athletics faces highs, lows in weekend showing

Pitt athletes performed strongly this weekend after swim and dive, track and field and wrestling all competed. Here is how each team fared.

Swim and dive

Swim and dive had exceptional performances this weekend at the Tri-Meet at SMU. The men’s and women’s teams alike had exciting finishes, with both teams sweeping Utah and the women having their best start to a season since 1985 with a 7-0 start.

Senior Cameron Cash took first place in the men’s 1-meter dive and second in the 3-meter. Sophomore Mariana Osorio Mendoza placed third in the women’s 3-meter dive.

On the swimming side, senior Max Matteazzi placed first in the men’s 200 breaststroke. Fifth-year Sophie Yendell won two individual awards in the women’s 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly and participated in the winning 200 medley relay.

Up next, the swim and dive teams will remain in Pittsburgh to take on Ohio State at Trees Pool.

Wrestling

No. 6 NC State hosted No. 15 Pitt in Raleigh, North Carolina, this weekend and defeated the visiting Panthers.

The 22-13 dual-match loss included some strong performances from the Panthers. Redshirt first-year Anthony Santaniello secured a win for the 141-pound match. No. 11 redshirt sophomore Mac Stout secured a win for the Panthers in his 13th consecutive match win.

No. 15 graduate student Reece Heller took on NC State’s No. 11 Dylan Fishback in a tough matchup, but Heller eventually won by a 6-2 decision.

Pitt will look to rebound by securing a win against Duke at home on Feb. 1.

Track and field

Pitt track and field traveled to Blacksburg, Virginia, to compete in the Hokie Invitational this weekend. The team participated in a total of six event wins.

Graduate student Ilse Steigenga secured a win in the women’s long jump with a distance of 6.16 meters. Senior Mikhi Anderson won the preliminary heat of the men’s 60-meter hurdles and placed fourth in the finals.

Sophomore Somiyah Braggs, senior Caleia Johnson and junior Endeyah Lane moved to the finals in the women’s 60-meter dash. Johnson finished in second, Lane placed fifth and Braggs “was unable to start.” Six members of the men’s team recorded PRs in the men’s 60-meter dash.

Senior Je’Nyia Burton impressed over the weekend as well as she was the only competitor to finish under 24 seconds in the 200-meter race.

Up next, Pitt track and field travels to University Park to compete in the Penn State National Open.