GALLERY: WYEP Summer Music Festival 2017

The Marcus King Band performs blues and R&B songs at the WYEP Summer Music Festival at Schenley Plaza on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)



Maria Heines
June 27, 2017

Marcus King performs with his band at WYEP’s Summer Music Festival at Schenley Plaza. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

WYEP Music Festival attendees line the fence by the front of the stage in Schenley Plaza as The Marcus King Band performs. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

Matt Jenning plays the keyboard for The Marcus King Band at WYEP’s Summer Music Festival on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

The Marcus King Band performs on Saturday afternoon for an audience that spans Schenley Plaza. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

A group of friends perform acro-yoga at WYEP’s Summer Music Festival in Schenley Plaza. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

On the left, people watch as a variety of bands perform at Schenely Plaza during WYEP’s Summer Music Festival. On the right, local artists set up tents to display and sell their work. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

Klaudia Glogowska, a junior who is studying psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, practices juggling at WYEP’s Summer Festival. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears perform at WYEP’s Summer Music Festival on Saturday night. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)



