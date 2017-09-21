7-Eleven will be turned into a Pitt-owned grocery store

The Forbes 7-Eleven will be turned into a Pitt-run grocery story. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

A Pitt-owned grocery story with a bakery section will move into the 7-Eleven space on Forbes Avenue, a University spokesperson said Thursday.

After confirmation from Pitt spokesperson Joe Miksch, The Pitt News reported Wednesday that 7-Eleven will close Sept. 29 to make room for Pitt’s Oakland Bakery. He later said Thursday that the 7-Eleven isn’t being turned into a bakery.

“It will be a grocery store with a bakery section,” he said Thursday. “This is being done since the IGA closed and our students don’t have a convenient place to shop for groceries.”

Miksch did not respond to questions about the hours of the new story or what products they will offer.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.



