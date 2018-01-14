close
Finn wins Democratic nomination for District 8


Sonja Finn confirms her nomination at Chatham University Sunday. (Photo by Elise Lavalle / Contributing Editor)



Elise Lavallee
and
John Hamilton
| TPN Staff
January 14, 2018

Sonja Finn, the owner of the Dinette restaurant in Shadyside, won the Democratic nomination for Pittsburgh’s District 8 City Council seat Sunday.

The other candidates, Erika Strassburger and Marty Healey, have both said they plan to run as independents. Finn received 27 votes to Strassburger’s 20 and Healey’s zero.

The special election for the seat vacated by Dan Gilman will take place on Mar. 6, during Pitt’s spring break. The district includes Pitt’s campus.

This story will be updated.

