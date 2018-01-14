Finn wins Democratic nomination for District 8

Sonja Finn confirms her nomination at Chatham University Sunday. (Photo by Elise Lavalle / Contributing Editor)

Sonja Finn, the owner of the Dinette restaurant in Shadyside, won the Democratic nomination for Pittsburgh’s District 8 City Council seat Sunday.

The other candidates, Erika Strassburger and Marty Healey, have both said they plan to run as independents. Finn received 27 votes to Strassburger’s 20 and Healey’s zero.

The special election for the seat vacated by Dan Gilman will take place on Mar. 6, during Pitt’s spring break. The district includes Pitt’s campus.

This story will be updated.

Erika Strassburger confirms that she intends to continue her run as an independent. Commenting that she’s “the best prepared and most qualified for the position.” @ThePittNews — elise (@emlavallee) January 14, 2018

