Pitt wrestling icon Rande Stottlemyer dies at 62

Rande Stottlemyer served with Pitt wrestling for nearly four decades. (Photo courtesy of Pitt Athletics)

Rande Stottlemyer, an iconic former Pitt wrestler and longtime coach, died today, according to his family. He was 62.

Stottlemyer — whose association with Pitt spanned nearly four decades — was a three-time All-American wrestler for the Panthers. Enrolling at Pitt in 1974, he compiled a career record of 68-16-2 and became team captain for the Panthers.

The wrestling & Pitt communities lost a true mentor and friend this morning. The legacy he left in SW PA will continue to touch lives for years to come. Rest in paradise, Coach Stottlemyer. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything. #PittWrestling #H2Stottie pic.twitter.com/f4wXR2Icg0 — PJ (@ptasser) January 28, 2018

RWG Coach Stottlemyer. One of the best to ever do it and an even better human being https://t.co/DRFsBYONo8 — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) January 28, 2018

Following his graduation from Pitt in 1978, Stottlemyer served as assistant coach for the Panthers. In 1979, he took over as head coach, then leading the Panthers for 34 seasons. In 2013, retired as the winningest coach in program history with a 304-231-12 record.

Now-head coach Keith Gavin wrestled under Stottlemyer during his time at Pitt.

“Coach Stottlemyer gave me an opportunity of a lifetime by bringing me to Pitt,” Gavin said. “He never gave up on me when a lot of other coaches probably would have and for that I am forever grateful.”

Stottlemyer’s Hall of Fame recognitions include selection to the EWL Hall of Fame and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award.



printPrint