Gallery: Spring Blue and Gold game

The Panthers split their football team into Blue and Gold sides Saturday afternoon for their annual Spring Game, a contest in which neither offense looked exceptional. It proved fitting that a defensive touchdown — junior defensive back Dane Jackson’s 60-yard interception-turned-touchdown — handed the Blue Team a 10-3 victory in the final seconds.
Read the article here.
Junior defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) tackle senior running back Darrin Hall (22). (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
Junior wide receiver Maurice French (2) receives a punt. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
Junior wide receiver Maurice French (2) receives a punt. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
Head coach Pat Narduzzi watches as sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) scrambles before attempting a pass. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
Redshirt junior defensive back Dane Jackson (11) runs the ball past redshirt sophomore linebacker Elias Reynolds (44). (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jake Zilinskas (19) attempts to rush before being tackled by redshirt first-year linebacker Cam Bright. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
Senior running back Darrin Hall (22) rushes after an attempted tackle by redshirt senior defensive line Dewayne Hendrix (8). (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
Redshirt junior quarterback Ricky Town prepares to make a pass. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
printPrint
Sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) makes an incomplete pass. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
Leave a comment.