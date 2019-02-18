Buy me a drank: T-Pain to headline Bigelow Bash

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

T-Pain will headline this year’s Bigelow Bash on April 7.

Pitt Program Council announced the headline performer on Saturday night at their annual Black and White Ball and posted about it shortly after via Instagram.

According to Farrell Healy, the special events director of Pitt Program Council, the organization decided on T-Pain after much deliberation on who to book.

“We like to have at least one more mainstream hip-hop artist, so since we had an alternative artist in the fall, we were trying to find a hip-hop artist in the spring,” Healy said. “From there, it was just suggestions from the committee, and going back and forth there. That’s where we decided on T-Pain.”

Healy declined to comment on the cost of booking T-Pain for the concert, citing contract privacy.

Last spring’s Bigelow Bash was headlined by MisterWives, an indie pop band based in New York. This year’s Fall Fest featured Young the Giant, an American rock band with hits including “My Body” and “Cough Syrup.”