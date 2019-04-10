Elizabeth Warren “100% behind” Pitt grad student union
April 9, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A day after Bernie Sanders announced plans to visit Pitt for a Sunday rally in Schenley Plaza, another presidential hopeful endorsed Pitt graduate students’ ongoing attempt to unionize. In a short video posted to social media Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., encouraged the union hopefuls.
“Hello to all my friends at the University of Pittsburgh,” Warren said in the video. “I’ve been following your organizing campaign and your upcoming election to form a union. Your voices are important and I want to see you win this one. I’m behind you 100%.”
I’ve been following the @PittTweet students’ fight to unionize. Your voices are important and I want to see you win this one. pic.twitter.com/9bdlaJqliD
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 9, 2019
Voting on the union question will take place next week from Monday to Thursday. Graduate students will be able to vote in Posvar Hall Monday and Tuesday and in O’Hara Student Center Wednesday and Thursday.
[Read: Graduate students will decide union question starting April 15]
Warren, who announced her run for the Democratic presidential nomination in early February, has been an outspoken supporter of unions. Last January, she endorsed a similar attempt by Harvard graduate students to unionize.
Leave a comment.
Emily Wolfe is an assistant news editor at The Pitt News. An Ashburn, Virginia native, Emily plans to graduate in 2022 as an English writing and French...