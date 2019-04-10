Elizabeth Warren “100% behind” Pitt grad student union

Sen. Elizabeth Warren visited Alumni Hall in October 2016 to rally for Katie McGinty for Senate and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

A day after Bernie Sanders announced plans to visit Pitt for a Sunday rally in Schenley Plaza, another presidential hopeful endorsed Pitt graduate students’ ongoing attempt to unionize. In a short video posted to social media Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., encouraged the union hopefuls.

“Hello to all my friends at the University of Pittsburgh,” Warren said in the video. “I’ve been following your organizing campaign and your upcoming election to form a union. Your voices are important and I want to see you win this one. I’m behind you 100%.”

I’ve been following the @PittTweet students’ fight to unionize. Your voices are important and I want to see you win this one. pic.twitter.com/9bdlaJqliD — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 9, 2019

Voting on the union question will take place next week from Monday to Thursday. Graduate students will be able to vote in Posvar Hall Monday and Tuesday and in O’Hara Student Center Wednesday and Thursday.

Warren, who announced her run for the Democratic presidential nomination in early February, has been an outspoken supporter of unions. Last January, she endorsed a similar attempt by Harvard graduate students to unionize.