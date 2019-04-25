The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Former VP, presidential candidate Joe Biden to visit Pittsburgh Monday

Former Vice President Joe Biden addresses the audience before the conclusion of his American Promise tour event at Carnegie Music Hall on Feb. 18, 2018. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor)

By Brian Gentry, Assistant News Editor
April 25, 2019

Joe Biden, former vice president of the U.S., will visit Pittsburgh next Monday, according to his campaign’s website.

Biden officially announced his bid for the presidency on Thursday morning in a video via Twitter. Pittsburgh will be the location of his first campaign rally. The rally will be held from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Teamster Temple Union Hall of Local 249, located on Butler Street in the Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Biden, a Scranton, Pa. native, previously served as U.S. senator from Delaware for almost four decades before his vice presidency. He is currently the top poller among Democratic presidential candidates for the 2020 primary, ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other candidates, and recently secured the endorsement of Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. With his official announcement of his candidacy, the Democratic primary field has 20 contenders, the largest primary field in U.S. history.

About the Writer
Brian Gentry, Assistant News Editor

Brian Gentry is from Portland, Oregon, and is a junior mechanical engineering student with minors in mathematics and chemistry. He started as a columnist...

