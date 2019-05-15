Cathedral Cafe cited for 8 health code violations

The Cathedral Cafe has been cited for eight health code violations in the Allegheny County Health Department’s most recent inspection of the facility.

The Cathedral Cafe was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for eight health code violations Monday. The facility, located in the basement of the Cathedral of Learning, received one high-risk, two medium-risk and five low-risk violations.

Three of the eight violations were due to pest management issues, including “fresh” mouse droppings present on top and inside a case of plastic cups and “old” mouse droppings present in dry storage and behind an ice machine. The report noted small flies, “too many to count,” at a handwashing sink.

The report also cited the facility for a lack of demonstration of knowledge when a “dishwasher stated that he does not always wear gloves or wash hands between loading dirty dishes and unloading clean dishes.” These actions could lead to an increase in the potential for cross-contamination.

Other Pitt Dining Services facilities have also experienced health code violations in recent months, including Market Central last October, which garnered 21 violations. Among the violations were condensate dripping onto raw burger patties and a dining worker handling clean dishes after wiping their nose with the back of their bare hand.

Pitt spokesperson Joe Miksch said the University’s dining contractor has remedied all issues at the facility.

“Corrective measures included retraining staff on labeling procedures and handwashing techniques, servicing a dish washing machine, and increasing the frequency of pest control services,” Miksch wrote in an email.

Miksch added that the University remains committed to ensuring “safe dining experiences” on campus.

“As we have noted in the past, food safety is of paramount importance and perfect inspections remain our goal,” Miksch wrote. “When violations occur, we ensure Sodexo takes swift corrective action and steps to reduce risk of future violations.”

The Cathedral Cafe will be reinspected Thursday, according to the report.