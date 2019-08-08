Chick-fil-A moving to upper campus, other dining changes start this fall

Pitt Dining’s Chick-fil-A location will reopen in the food court at the Petersen Events Center in January 2020.

Pitt Dining’s Chick-fil-A location has left the Cathedral Cafe, located in the basement of the Cathedral of Learning, and will reopen in the food court at the Petersen Events Center in January 2020.

Pitt spokesperson Kevin Zwick said Chick-fil-A is taking over the storefronts previously occupied by Pizza Hut and Burger King, and will serve a full-service menu with milkshakes and breakfast options. Roc & Roll’d Sushi Bar, a sushi restaurant, will also be added to the food court.

A new restaurant, Tres Habaneros, will open on Aug. 26 in the former Chick-fil-A storefront in the Cathedral Cafe, Zwick said. It will serve customizable burritos, tacos, salads and more.

Other dining changes are taking place across campus. Market Central has two new food stations — Simple Servings, which features allergen-free food, and Mindful, which has “delicious and healthy offerings.” A pop-up restaurant named Additions is opening in Schenley Café, the food court located in the basement of the William Pitt Union, and will feature a rotating menu of “flavorful food from around the globe.”