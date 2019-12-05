Pitt may buy historic Twentieth Century Club

The Twentieth Century Club, located diagonally across from Chevron Science Center, may be purchased by Pitt.

The Twentieth Century Club building was constructed in 1911, serving as a space for the women’s club of the same name for more than a century. But now, four months after the building went up for sale, it appears that Pitt may purchase it.

According to real estate sources who spoke with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the University is in talks to purchase the building, which is located across Parkman Avenue from the Chevron Science Center.

Kevin Zwick, a University spokesperson, would not confirm the purchase with the Post-Gazette, citing ongoing transactions.

“Pitt regularly assesses real estate opportunities in the market,” he told the paper in an email. “We are unable to comment on these due to confidentiality agreements.”

The company that put the building up for sale, Jones Lang LaSalle, hoped to reach a sale by early 2020, according to the Post-Gazette article. The proceeds will go toward the Twentieth Century Club, which continues to operate today.