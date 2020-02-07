Yellow Jackets jump on Pitt, 77-48

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 1 + 2? Send Email Cancel

Pitt women’s basketball appeared to have a winnable game on its plate Thursday night, hosting a Georgia Tech team that came in riding a five-game losing streak. But the Yellow Jackets outplayed Pitt in nearly every facet of the game, blowing them out 77-48 at the Petersen Events Center.

The lopsided loss marks the fourth ACC game this season in which the Panthers (4-18 overall, 1-10 ACC) fell by 25 or more points. It also gives Pitt at least 10 conference losses for a fifth straight season.

Georgia Tech (15-8 overall, 6-6 ACC) managed to get 41 points from its bench, compared to 16 from the Panthers, and scored 24 points off of Pitt’s 23 turnovers.

Pitt’s leading scorer, redshirt senior Aysia Bugg, missed the game with an injury, though head coach Lance White didn’t want to use that as an excuse for his team’s poor play.

“It was a poor effort on our team’s part and I’ll take full responsibility for not having them ready to go,” White said. “Today was all about effort and I just didn’t think we came out from the get-go ready to do what they needed to do to be in this basketball game.”

Pitt hit from deep three times in the first quarter, helping them establish a small lead over Georgia Tech, 17-14. First-year guards Dayshanette Harris and Emy Hayford scored five points each to lead Pitt in the first quarter.

But the Panthers’ quality shooting dissipated in the second quarter, as they shot 2-12 from the floor and scored just six points.

Foul trouble was also an issue. Harris committed three fouls by the early second quarter and junior center Marcella Lamark committed fouls on three straight possessions, two being offensive. With one of Pitt’s best scorers in foul trouble, the team struggled to score as a whole.

The Yellow Jackets took advantage, outscoring the Panthers 17-6 in the second quarter.

Pitt came out with a better shooting performance in the third quarter, going 6-8 from the field. But the Panthers turned it over six times and were outrebounded 8-3, allowing Georgia Tech to crack open a decisive 58-41 lead entering the final frame.

From there, the Yellow Jackets only increased their lead as they coasted to victory. Meanwhile, Pitt only added seven points on 3-12 shooting in the fourth.

After the game, junior guard Gabbie Green credited the Yellow Jackets’ size advantage as a major factor for Pitt’s ugly offensive performance.

“It started with their rebounds this game, but they’re big, they have a presence in the paint and out there it seems like their guards are always talking,” Green said. “And they work together really well.”

Pitt will move on from its three-game homestand and travel to take on Notre Dame next Sunday, looking to even the two-game series after losing close at home in early January.